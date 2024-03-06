Where Was The Masked Singer Season 11 Shot?

Based on ‘King of Mask Singer’ by Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation, Fox’s ‘The Masked Singer’ is a singing competition series developed by Craig Plestis. The reality show brings together a host of panelists who must guess the celebrities’ identities based on the clues given to them through each episode of the season. They are also required to vote for their favorite singer, along with an audience, once all the singers have performed. When the voting results are in, the singer who receives the least number of votes is eliminated as they reveal their identity right before leaving.

Following a similar format, season 11 retains the host and most of its panelists from previous seasons — Nick Cannon, Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, and Ken Jeong. However, Rita Ora filled the vacant spot of Nicole Scherzinger. In the 11th season too, the panelists can use the Ding Dong Keep It On bell in order to save one contestant. While the musical performances of the masked contestants keep the viewers entertained, the stage on which they perform tends to leave them intrigued to learn all about the filming locations of ‘The Masked Singer’ season 11.

The Masked Singer Season 11 Was Filmed in Los Angeles

‘The Masked Singer’ season 11 was filmed primarily in California, especially in Los Angeles. As per reports, the principal photography for the 11th iteration got underway in early September 2023 and got wrapped up in a month, in early October of the same year. So, let us take a closer look at the specific site where the contestants compete against one another in season 11 of the Fox show!

Los Angeles, California

A major portion of ‘The Masked Singer’ season 11 was lensed in the city of Los Angeles, popularly known as the City of Angels. Since it is a studio-based show that takes place in an indoor setting, the production team set up camp inside one of the sound stages of the Los Angeles Center Studios at 450 South Bixel Street in Los Angeles. The 20-acre film production studio opened in 1999 with six working sound stages, ten buildings, three streets, and a private park.

Since all six stages are audience-rated with floating wood floors and silent air, they are considered the most technologically advanced in all of Los Angeles. Given such advanced features of the Los Angeles Center Studios, the filming unit of ‘The Masked Singer’ season 11 chose one of these sound stages to tape most of the pivotal sequences. Apart from its sound stages, LA Center Studios is also one of many filmmakers’ favorites because of its other amenities.

Home to Hollywood, Los Angeles has hosted the production of different kinds of film projects over the course of many years. For instance, its posh neighborhoods and facilities have been utilized by many other reality shows, including ‘Big Brother,’ ‘The Challenge: Champs vs. Pros,’ ‘Hell’s Kitchen,’ ‘The Real World: Los Angeles,’ and many seasons of ‘Survivor.’

