‘A House on Fire’ is a true-crime drama film that revolves around a well-renowned doctor, Deborah Green, and her seemingly perfect family. The movie is based on a true story, and it delves deep into how a woman’s disturbed psyche leads to the burning down of her family home and lands her in prison. Directed by the award-winning novelist Shamim Sarif, the film brings together a talented group of actors, which include Stephanie March, who portrays the protagonist, Deb Green, and the Canadian actor Shaun Benson.

The cast also includes Connor Peterson, Nicholas Treeshin, Gabriel Daniels, Amy Groening, John B. Lowe, and Paul Essiembre. If you are curious to know more about ‘A House on Fire’ and where you can stream it, then you have come to the right place. Here’s all you need to know.

What is A House on Fire About?

Based on the writer Ann Rule’s New York Times bestseller ‘Bitter Harvest’, the movie ‘A House on Fire’ recounts the story of Debora Green, a remarkable doctor, and her seemingly perfect family. Debora’s work life is flourishing as she has her own medical practice. Her husband is a respected star doctor, and the couple lives in a wealthy Kansas City suburb along with their three adorable children. It may appear that Debora is living the American dream, but outsiders don’t know that there is more to the family than meets the eye.

Debora’s marriage is no longer fulfilling, and the couple is having several difficulties that they have trouble overcoming. Their rocky marriage may be hidden from the outside world, but Debora’s growing jealousy of her husband’s success, her alcoholism, and her inability to get along with her colleagues is beginning to catch everyone’s attention. However, deep down, all these personal and professional issues stem from Debora’s mental health problems that eventually have devastating consequences.

Is A House on Fire Available on Netflix?

Sadly, ‘A House on Fire’ is not available on Netflix. But, we do recommend watching ‘Amanda Knox,‘ the true-crime documentary that revolves around the murder of Meredith Kercher, for which Amanda was twice convicted only to be acquitted later.

Is A House on Fire Available on Amazon Prime?

‘A House on Fire’ isn’t part of Amazon Prime’s current offerings. However, you can still check out ‘Pistorius,’ a four-part documentary that follows a Paralympic and Olympic sprinter who kills his girlfriend.

Is A House on Fire Available on Hulu?

‘A House on Fire’ isn’t available on Hulu’s otherwise impressive library. But you can still watch ‘Children of the Snow,‘ a true-crime story of the murder of four children in the suburbs of Detroit in the 1970s.

Where to Watch A House on Fire Online

Currently, ‘A House on Fire’ is streaming exclusively on Lifetime, and unfortunately, it is not available on other VOD platforms.

How to Stream A House on Fire For Free?

If you don’t have a Lifetime subscription as of now, then you can enjoy the film for free by signing up for a 7-day free trial.

