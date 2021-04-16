The lives of a private detective and an ex-cop get irrevocably entangled, and not just because they love the same man. Created by ace storyteller David E. Kelley, ‘Big Sky’ is a crime drama TV series that’s based on ‘The Highway’ series of books by C. J. Box. The show stars a talented ensemble that includes Katheryn Winnick, Kylie Bunbury, Brian Geraghty, and John Carroll Lynch in the main roles. As far as procedurals go, ‘Big Sky’ is a good one that will keep you thinking and anticipating on the edge of your seat. Curious to know more about the plot of ‘Big Sky’ and where you can stream it? We’ve got you covered.

What is Big Sky About?

Cassie Dewell and Cody Hoyt are private detectives who are also romantically involved with each other. When a couple of girls go missing on a remote highway in Montana, and Cody disappears while investigating too, Cassie joins forces with Cody’s estranged ex-cop wife, Jenny, to solve the disappearances in a race against time and to catch the killer before somebody else is taken.

Is Big Sky on Netflix?

‘Big Sky’ is not presently streaming on Netflix. If you’re a fan of investigative procedurals and are looking for something similar to watch, you should give ‘NCIS‘ and ‘Blacklist‘ a try.

Is Big Sky on Hulu?

Yes, you can stream all episodes of ‘Big Sky’ season 1 on Hulu. Viewers will need a paid subscription to the service to be able to watch the series.

Is Big Sky on Amazon Prime?

While ‘Big Sky’ is not part of Amazon Prime’s free subscription streaming package, you can watch the show by buying or renting it on-demand on Prime.

Where to Watch Big Sky Online?

‘Big Sky’ is available to watch on ABC’s official website and the following Live TV and on-demand platforms – FuboTV, DirecTV, Apple TV, YouTube TV, and iTunes.

How to Stream Big Sky For Free?

Hulu provides a 30-day free trial for its first-time subscribers, so if you’ve never had a Hulu account, you can use this trial period to watch ‘Big Sky’ for free. A few episodes can also be watched free of cost on the ABC website. However, locked episodes would require you to sign in using your cable provider credentials. If you’re subscribed to the cable, then all episodes of ‘Big Sky’ would be free for you to stream on ABC’s official website.

