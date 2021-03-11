Written and directed by Anthony Scott Burns, ‘Come True’ is a sci-fi horror movie that stars Landon Liboiron, Julia Sarah Stone, Tiffany Helm, and Chantal Perron in the lead roles. It revolves around a runaway teenage girl who enlists in a scientific experimentation program meant to study sleep and dreams. However, things soon take a drastic turn as she is forced to face the frightening thoughts of her own mind and her dreams start turning into reality. If you are interested in watching this chilling and reality-altering film, here’s everything you need to know about streaming ‘Come True.’

What is Come True About?

‘Come True’ follows Sarah, a teenage girl who has left her mother’s house due to some conflict and is forced to live on the streets. With no place to sleep and suffering from recurring nightmares, she decides to partake in a sleep study that offers her shelter and promises to resolve her nightmares. The study is actually to test a device that can generate a visual feed of the dreams of the person who is wearing it.

As the experiment goes on, a series of events unfolds, leading us to some malevolent and menacing discoveries about Sarah and the sleep study. The experiment’s sinister nature is somehow connected to Jeremy, a timid young man Sarah meets at a bookstore. The story also educates viewers about sleep paralysis and is a mind-bending journey that explores the powerful nature of dreams.

Is Come True On Netflix?

‘Come True’ isn’t available on Netflix at the moment. Still, as an alternative, you can check out the similarly reality-bending interactive sci-fi movie ‘Black Mirror: Bandersnatch’ about a young programmer adapting a dark fantasy novel into a videogame that starts to reshape his perception of reality.

Is Come True On Amazon Prime?

‘Come True’ might soon become available on Amazon Prime either as a part of its subscription offerings or on-demand to rent or buy. Until then, you can watch ‘True Fiction’ (about an aspiring writer forced to participate in a scientific experiment conducted by her mentor, a successful writer) to satisfy your sci-fi horror cravings.

Is Come True On Hulu?

Hulu doesn’t currently hold ‘Come True’ among its catalog of titles. Still, should you be interested in a similar mind-bending horror film, we recommend ‘Kindred,’ which is about a woman tortured and brainwashed by her deceased boyfriend’s family.

Where to Watch Come True Online?

‘Come True’ has received a limited theatrical release, so you can check if the film is playing in a theatre near you on Fandango. It is also available to buy or rent on the common VOD platforms such as Vudu, Google Play, Spectrum, Xfinity, DirecTV, and Microsoft Store. It will most likely also be available on-demand on iTunes and YouTube in the near future.

How to Stream Come True For Free?

As previously mentioned, ‘Come True’ is currently only available to watch in theatres and on VOD platforms. Viewers hoping to watch it for free will have to wait for the film’s digital release on a streaming platform that offers a free trial. We also sincerely advise our readers to consume all content legally and pay for it to support the cinematic arts.

Read More: Best Sci-Fi Horror Movies