‘DC’s Legends of Tomorrow’ (or simply ‘Legends of Tomorrow’) is a superhero television series based on the characters from DC Comics. It follows a rag-tag band of misfit superheroes from the ‘Arrowverse’ aboard the time ship named Waverider on a mission to protect the very essence of time from evil villains. It is developed by Greg Berlanti, Marc Guggenheim, Andrew Kreisberg, and Phil Klemmer and features an ensemble cast including the talents of Caity Lotz, Dominic Purcell, and Matt Ryan (among others). If you are wondering how you can tag along with the legends on their latest adventure, here’s where you watch ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ season 6.

What is Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 About?

In the finale of ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ season 5, our heroes defeat the season’s principal villains, The Loom of Fate and Encores. In the end, Mona, Ray, and Nora depart the team while Charlie decides to remain onboard the Waverider. In a cliffhanger ending, the team leader and captain of the Waverider, Sara/ White Canary, is abducted by aliens.

‘Legends of Tomorrow’ season 6 will pick up right where season 5 ends and deal with the aftermath of Sara’s kidnapping. We will learn more about this mysterious group of aliens and their motives behind abducting Sara. The Legends will band back together to try and rescue Sara from the aliens. The combined strength of the Legends won’t be enough to defeat their new formidable foes, and the team will have to recruit a new member that can help them in their fight.

Is Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 on Netflix?

‘Legends of Tomorrow’ season 6 isn’t currently streaming on Netflix. However, fans of the show can rest assured as your favorite group of time-traveling heroes will arrive on the streaming service in the near future, thanks to a longstanding agreement Netflix has for streaming rights to the show.

Judging by the release dates of previous seasons, we can predict a potential release date for the sixth season’s arrival on the service. Season 5 of ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ was released on Netflix on June 10, 2020, eight days after airing its season finale on TV. Similarly, preceding seasons have also dropped on the service within 8 days of airing their finales. Therefore, ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ season 6 could release on Netflix sometime in August 2021. Until then, you can re-watch the first five seasons, which are available on Netflix.

Is Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 On Amazon Prime?

‘Legends of Tomorrow’ season 6 isn’t included in the titles offered by Amazon Prime to its subscribers. However, you can still purchase the latest episodes of the show on-demand. To buy the episode on the service, you can head here.

Is Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 On Hulu?

‘Legends of Tomorrow’ season 6 isn’t accessible through a basic Hulu subscription. You can watch the latest episodes by upgrading to a Hulu Live TV subscription (your region should have The CW available).

Where to Watch Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Online?

‘Legends of Tomorrow’ season 6 is available to stream on live TV streaming services such as Xfinity, DirecTV, Fubo TV, Youtube TV, and Apple TV. You may also choose to purchase the new episodes (and old ones) on VOD platforms such as Google Play, iTunes, Microsoft Store, and Vudu. Additionally, you can watch the series on The CW’s official website or the mobile app by logging in through your active cable subscription.

How to Stream Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 For Free?

Folks hoping to watch ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ season 6 for free should be delighted to learn that you can do so by signing up for a 7-day free trial of FuboTV, Hulu Live TV, or YouTube TV, and stream the show absolutely free of cost.

