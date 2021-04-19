Narrated by Mike Rowe, ‘Deadliest Catch’ is a reality television series that follows a group of fishermen who embark on bi-yearly expeditions in one of the most dangerous seas in the world. With the chance to change their lives, they take enormous risks that sometimes end catastrophically. Created by Thom Beers, the exhilarating series can set anyone’s pulse racing, and if you wish to know more about its format or other streaming details, you have come to the right place. Here’s everything you need to know.

What is Deadliest Catch About?

On the Bering Sea, a courageous group of crab fishermen dares to enter the most violent waters on the planet during two crab fishing seasons. Despite the enormous risks, these men take their chances as unforgiving Arctic weather and violent ocean waves stand in their way. With a great possibility to make a lot of money, the crew takes numerous life-threatening risks, their life depending on the success of the trip they undertake each season. Unfortunately, not all of these seafaring adventurers return after their job is done, as some end up succumbing to the harsh life on the sea. A must-watch reality television series for thrill-seekers, ‘Deadliest Catch’ is unique. In case you are wondering where it can be streamed, we have got you covered.

Is Deadliest Catch on Netflix?

Unfortunately, ‘Deadliest Catch’ is not available on Netflix as of now. Netflix subscribers can instead watch ‘Seaspiracy,’ which is an emotional and informative documentary about the destruction that human greed and consumption are causing to the marine life on our planet. In case you are looking for another similar series, then ‘Battlefish,’ which revolves around people pursuing albacore tuna over the course of a fishing season, is a must-watch.

Is Deadliest Catch on Hulu?

Yes, ‘Deadliest Catch’ is available on Hulu, but only partially. Subscribers can only watch season 13 as Hulu is yet to add other seasons. You can check for the availability of other seasons and watch season 13 here. Alternatively, people interested in marine life can watch ‘Shark Week,’ a series that dispels all misconceptions about sharks, who are often seen as mindless apex predators.

Is Deadliest Catch on Amazon Prime?

All seasons of ‘Deadliest Catch’ are available on Amazon Prime but as video-on-demand. You can purchase each episode separately or get the entire season here. However, we suggest Prime subscribers also watch ‘Inside Sportfishing,’ which is one of the most popular fishing shows ever made.

Where to Stream Deadliest Catch Online?

You can watch ‘Deadliest Catch’ on Discovery’s official website. The series is also accessible on live TV streaming platforms like Philo, FuboTV, Spectrum, and DirecTV. Viewers can purchase the reality television series on VOD platforms such as Vudu, Microsoft Store, iTunes, YouTube, Google Play Store, and FandangoNow.

How to Watch Deadliest Catch for Free?

There are several ways in which one can stream ‘Deadliest Catch’ without incurring a cost for some time. Philo and FuboTV both offer a seven-day free trial, while SlingTV comes with a three-day free trial. Hulu has a thirty-day trial period but only for first-time subscribers (just like Philo, FuboTV, and SlingTV). So, one can watch the show for free on these platforms, provided they do so in the trial period. We encourage our readers to consume content only after paying for it.

