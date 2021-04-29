Based on the Japanese web manga of the same name by Nanashi, ‘Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro’ or ‘Ijiranaide, Nagatoro-san’ is a slice of life romance anime that revolves around a socially inept high school student. His life is turned upside down when a girl from a lower grade begins to take an interest in his life. Curious to know more about the show’s plot or where it can be streamed? Well, you have come to the right place. Here’s everything you need to know.

What is Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro About?

Senpai is a socially awkward high schooler who likes reading and writing manga. However, his eccentric nature makes him the target of verbal abuse and ridicule from girls of his age. His inability to protests and fight back against such childish mockery only fuels the confidence of his abusers, who continue to make fun of him. Observing the lack of response to cruel comments, Nagatoro, a super sadistic junior, decides to take things to a whole new level.

Thus begins the continuous annoyance, teases, and torments that force Senpai to make a change, albeit very slowly. Although Nagatoro may appear to be making his life tough by her antics, she understands that it is what Senpai ultimately needs to make a meaningful change. At the end of the day, she only has good intentions, which, unfortunately, Senpai doesn’t really understand.

However, despite being so obtuse, he eventually begins to catch on as they slowly develop a deep relationship in the process. But will Nagatoro’s well-intentioned annoyance ultimately lead to the changes in Senpai that she wants? And even if things work out, are these changes good for him? If the premise of ‘Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro’ resonated with you and you wish to watch the series, we have all the streaming information that you will need.

Is Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro on Netflix?

‘Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro’ is currently not part of Netflix’s impressive catalog of anime shows. However, fans of the romantic genre can alternatively stream ‘Violet Evergarden,’ which revolves around the eponymous protagonist who tries to understand her past by working as a letter writer.

Is Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers will have to look for other alternatives since ‘Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro’ is not available on the platform. Subscribers can instead watch slice of life anime like ‘Clannad,’ ‘Kimi Ni Todoke: From Me to You,’ and ‘Fruits Basket.’

Is Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro on Amazon Prime?

‘Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro’ is not accessible on Amazon Prime as of now. Prime subscribers looking for a similar slice of life romance anime can stream ‘Toradora!‘

Where to Watch Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro Online?

‘Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro’ is licensed by Crunchyroll for release outside Southeast Asia. If you have a subscription, you can watch the series here. In Southeast Asia, the series will be streamed on iQIYI by Medialink. The show is also available on VRV.

How to Stream Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro for Free?

Crunchyroll offers a 14-day free trial, while VRV comes with a 30-day free trial for first-time subscribers. You can watch the show for free provided you stream it during the trial period. But we encourage our readers to pay for the content they consume online.

