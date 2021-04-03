Shiki lives an untroubled and isolated life on an abandoned amusement park before two visitors, Rebecca Bluegarden and her pet cat, arrive there while exploring the planet Granbell. The chance meeting of the trio eventually leads to an adventurous pursuit of the mythical goddess, Mother. Directed by Shinji Ishihara and Yūshi Suzuki, ‘Edens Zero’ is a sci-fi anime that takes viewers into a technologically advanced fictional universe. If it arouses your curiosity and you wish to know more about the show’s plot or where it can be streamed, then you have come to the right place. Here’s everything you need to know.

What is Edens Zero About?

‘Edens Zero’ introduces viewers to a fictitious spacefaring universe that is fragmented into smaller units known as cosmoses. Interestingly, the fictional world of ‘Edens Zero’ is not only inhabited by humans but also by conscious robots, cybernetic dragons, monsters, and aliens. The protagonist, Shiki, has been living an isolated life at an amusement park (on the planet Granbell) which is abandoned for a long time. When Rebecca Bluegarden arrives there with her cat, she is unaware that Shiki has been living without any human contact for hundred years.

By a strange turn of events, the trio is left with no option but to explore the universe in search of Mother, the mythical goddess of the cosmos. Shiki takes Demon King Ziggy’s (his grandfather figure) interstellar ship, Edens Zero, who once himself ventured out on a journey to find Mother. Will Shiki and his friends succeed in their quest? Or will their search turn out to be fruitless? To find out, you must watch the sci-fi anime series, and here’s how you can do that.

Is Edens Zero on Netflix?

Netflix subscribers are in luck; the platform has acquired the streaming right of ‘Edens Zero,’ and the show will be available on the platform here starting April 11, 2021.

Is Edens Zero on Hulu?

Unfortunately, ‘Edens Zero’ is not available on Hulu, but we have an excellent recommendation for you. Hulu subscribers can watch the sci-fi series ‘Steins; Gate‘ that recounts the story of Rintaro Okabe, who, along with his friends, uncovers the mystery of time travel and its paradoxes.

Is Edens Zero on Amazon Prime?

‘Edens Zero’ is not part of Amazon Prime’s current offering. However, fans of sci-fi anime may like ‘Girls’ Last Tour,‘ which revolves around two girls who, long after humanity’s downfall, explore the world for fuel and food.

Where to Watch Edens Zero Online?

‘Edens Zero’ is unlikely to be streamed on any other platform except for Netflix anytime soon. Therefore, viewers can watch the series on Netflix only.

How to Stream Edens Zero for Free?

Unfortunately, Netflix does not come with a free trial, so it is not possible to stream the sci-fi series for free as of now. However, we recommend our readers not to use illegal means to stream any show and consume content only after paying for it.

