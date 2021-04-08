‘Fruits Basket’ is a slice-of-life supernatural anime that revolves around Tooru, an unfortunate sixteen-year-old girl who is followed by misfortune wherever she goes. However, after a series of unrelated events, she finds herself with the Souma family, and her life changes forever. As the secrets of the Souma begin to surface, Tooru has an epiphany that her life is in for a dramatic change. Based on the manga of the same name, written and illustrated by Natsuki Takaya, the slice-of-life anime is a great series that may intrigue you. Curious to know more about the show’s plot or where it can be streamed, you have come to the right place. Here’s everything you need to know.

What is Fruits Basket Season 3 About?

In season 2 of ‘Fruits Basket,’ fans finally find out that Kureno is the Rooster of the zodiac, and interestingly he is now free from the curse. So, breaking the curse is not just theoretically possible, but Kureno Souma already achieved it. But strangely, he has mixed feelings later, as he admits that he would miss flying. Another interesting plot twist comes when the slice-of-life anime reveals Akito’s sexual orientation and the fact that she is in an amorous relationship with Shigure.

Therefore, season 3 will be interesting as it will explore the possibility of finding a cure for the curse. However, it’s intriguing to contemplate whether all the Souma family members will want the cure in the first place. Kureno’s mixed feeling does indicate that it’s entirely possible there may be some reluctance.

The upcoming season will also finally reveal the circumstances that made Akito so fierce and wicked. On the other hand, time is running out on Kyou, who needs to find a cure for the curse. If he fails, a lifetime of cruel confinement awaits. Will Tooru be able to help Kyou and find a way out to of his predicament? Or will their love story end on a sad note, leaving them with a life of hardship, regrets, and troubles?

Is Fruits Basket Season 3 on Netflix?

‘Fruits Basket’ season 3 is not available on Netflix. However, we do suggest watching the fantasy action anime ‘Dorohedoro.’ It revolves around the lizard-headed and amnesiac protagonist who is looking for the sorcerer who has cursed him.

Is Fruits Basket Season 3 on Hulu?

The first two seasons of ‘Fruits Basket’ are available on Hulu. You can check whether the third season is available or not and watch the previous two seasons here. Alternatively, we recommend watching ‘Demon Slayer Kimetsu No Yaiba,’ which follows Tanjiro’s pursuit to find a way to turn her demon sister into a human being again.

Is Fruits Basket Season 3 on Amazon Prime?

You can stream the first two seasons of the slice-of-life supernatural anime on Amazon Prime as they are available as video-on-demand. However, it is unclear when season 3 will be released on the platform. You can check for updates and watch other seasons here. Subscribers can also stream ‘Grimoire of Zero,’ a heartwarming story of a beastfallen (a race of cursed humans despised by humans and witches alike), who embarks on an inspiring journey with a witch named Zero to look for a dangerous spell known as Grimoire of Zero.

Where to Watch Fruits Basket Season 3 Online?

Funimation subscribers can rejoice as the slice-of-life supernatural anime is available on the platform. If you have a subscription, then you can stream the series here. In case you are from Australia or New Zealand, you can watch ‘Fruits Basket’ season 3 on AnimeLab. The show is also available on Crunchyroll. Subscribers can stream season 3 here. People from European countries, especially France, can watch ‘Fruits Basket’ season 3 on Wakanim. The latest season of slice-of-life anime series is also accessible on VRV.

How to Stream Fruits Basket Season 3 for Free?

Wakanim, Funimation, and Crunchyroll all come with a 14-day free trial, while VRV offers a 30-day free trial. So, you can stream the show for free on these platforms, provided that you do so in the trial period. One more thing, the offer is only valid for first-time subscribers, and we encourage our readers to pay for the content they consume.

