Sawa Yukimura gets the chance of a lifetime when she realizes that her next goal in the government’s executioner group is to take on her arch-enemy, the boss of Kuchinawa. With Japan’s political and social stability at risk, Sawa sets out to avenge the murder of her family. ‘Joran: The Princess of Snow and Blood’ is a historical action series that portrays a story of loss and revenge. If you are curious to know more about its engrossing plot and where it can be streamed, then you have come to the right place. Here’s everything you need to know.

What is Joran: The Princess of Snow and Blood About?

‘Joran: The Princess of Snow and Blood’ follows Sawa Yukimura and her burning desire to avenge the ruthless murder of her entire family by the boss of Kuchinawa, a dissident group that wants to assassinate the Prince of Japan. She was very young when Sawa confronted the harsh reality that she is all alone now and the only motive of her life is to make her family’s murderers pay for their crimes. Sawa works for the government’s executioner group, Nue, that is entrusted with the responsibility to annihilate Kuchinawa.

As these two confront each other with Japan’s political and social order at stake, Sawa’s work has never been easier as she finally gets an opportunity to fulfill her lifelong desire. But will she able to take revenge for the wrongs done to her in the past? Or will Kuchinawa defeat Nue and successfully disrupt Japan’s political stability by killing the Prince? If you wish to find out what happens, you must watch this captivating anime series, and here’s how you can do that.

Is Joran: The Princess of Snow and Blood on Netflix?

‘Joran: The Princess of Snow and Blood’ is not available on Netflix. Subscribers can instead watch the fantasy anime ‘Dorohedoro,’ that revolves around Caiman, the amnesiac lizard-headed protagonist who is determined to murder the sorcerer responsible for cursing him. Like ‘Joran: The Princess of Snow and Blood,’ ‘Dorohedoro’ is also a story of vengeance that can get anyone hooked.

Is Joran: The Princess of Snow and Blood on Hulu?

Unfortunately, the Hulu subscribers cannot stream ‘Joran: The Princess of Snow and Blood.’ However, they are lucky that the streaming giant offers ‘Code Geass’ one of the best revenge anime ever been made.

Is Joran: The Princess of Snow and Blood on Amazon Prime?

You cannot watch ‘Joran: The Princess of Snow and Blood’ on Amazon Prime, but we recommend watching ‘Blade of the Immortal,’ which captures Rin’s shocking and violent story of vengeance that eventually leads to the downfall of immortal Manji.

Where to Stream Joran: The Princess of Snow and Blood Online?

People who have a Crunchyroll subscription can rejoice as ‘Joran: The Princess of Snow and Blood’ is available on the platform. You can stream the series here.

How to Stream Joran: The Princess of Snow and Blood for Free?

You can watch ‘Joran: The Princess of Snow and Blood’ for free with Crunchyroll’s 14-day free trial. But this free trial is only offered to first-time subscribers. You’ll have to pay for the monthly subscription if you’re a returning customer.

