Directed by Shaka King, ‘Judas and the Black Messiah‘ is a biographical drama film that centers upon William O’Neal, a young petty criminal who becomes the FBI’s informant to avoid jail time. Although his decision may seem inconsequential, it went on to significantly change the history of America. Curious to learn more about the film’s plot or where it can be streamed? You have come to the right place. Here’s everything you need to know.

What is Judas and the Black Messiah About?

In the era of the Civil Rights Movement, when America was going through a period of great socio-political uncertainty, a young man named Fred Hampton quickly rose through the ranks of the Black Panther Party. His impressive oratory skills inspired and united people of all colors in the fight against systemic racism, discrimination, and social injustice. Unfortunately, the young Marxist-Leninist and revolutionary socialist had probably never imagined that his growing influence on the country’s political climate would eventually lead to his downfall.

In the film, FBI Special Agent Roy Mitchell recruits William O’Neal, a petty criminal, to infiltrate the Black Panther Party’s Chicago chapter and get close to Fred Hampton. In order to avoid jail time, O’Neal starts working undercover for the FBI and passes on crucial BPP information. When he is enlisted for the extrajudicial murder of Fred Hampton, ordered by FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover, O’Neal is reluctant, but he ultimately acquiesces with the fear of the Black Panther Party finding out the truth about him. Thus begins preparation for Hampton’s assassination that altered the history of the United States. In case you are intrigued by Hampton and O’Neal’s story and wish to watch the film, we have got you covered.

Is Judas and the Black Messiah on Netflix?

‘Judas and the Black Messiah’ is not currently available on Netflix. However, we recommend our readers watch documentaries such as ‘13th‘ or ‘I Am Not Your Negro,‘ which are both riveting accounts of racism in America and the struggle against it. If you’re looking for similarly themed true-life-based drama films, then ‘The Trial of the Chicago 7‘ is your best bet.

Is Judas and the Black Messiah on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers will have to look for other alternatives as ‘Judas, and the Black Messiah’ is not available on the platform. But subscribers can instead watch ‘The United States vs. Billie Holiday,’ which recounts the story of the legendary singer Billie Holiday and her fight against racism.

Is Judas and the Black Messiah on Amazon Prime?

‘Judas and the Black Messiah’ is accessible on Amazon Prime but as a video-on-demand. You can head here to rent the film for $19.99. Alternatively, Prime subscribers can watch ‘One Night in Miami…’, which depicts a fictional discussion between Muhammad Ali, Malcolm X, Jim Brown, and Sam Cooke on crucial socio-political issues of their time.

Where to Watch Judas and the Black Messiah Online?

‘Judas and the Black Messiah’ is available on VOD platforms like Vudu, Google Play Store, Redbox, iTunes, YouTube, and FandangoNow. You can also stream it on Xfinity, DirecTV, Spectrum, and AppleTV.

How to Stream Judas and the Black Messiah for Free?

‘Judas and the Black Messiah’ can only be rented or purchased as of now. Therefore, it is not possible to stream it for free. We encourage our readers to consume content only after legally paying for it.

