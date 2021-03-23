‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ revolves around Yuuji Itadori, a high school boy who inherits the power of Sukuna Ryoumen, the king of curses, after ingesting his cursed fingers to protect his friends. Unfortunately, he then becomes the host of the dangerous demon and finds himself shouldering the responsibility that no one else can carry. Based on the Japanese manga illustrated and written by Gege Akutami, ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ introduces viewers to the supernatural world of demons, cursed energy, and a lot of action. Curious to know more about the captivating plot of the ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ and where can you stream it? You have come to the right place; here’s everything you need to know.

What is Jujutsu Kaisen About?

Yuuji Itadori is a compassionate high school student who, despite his innate athletic talent, prefers to join the Occult Research Club instead of the track team because of the independence that it offers. His grandfather, who is on his deathbed, also plays a significant role in shaping his decision. He likes to pay him a visit whenever possible. Before dying, he teaches Yuuji valuable lessons that stick with the teenager. His world soon turns upside down when the sorcerer Megumi Fushiguro informs him that he has come in contact with a cursed charm talisman.

The situation soon spirals out of control as Yuuji ends up swallowing the cursed Sukuna fingers to protect others. He is given a death sentence because of the fear that Sukuna may take over his body but realizing that Yuuji appears to be in control, the sorcerers postpone his death sentence. They decide that Yuuji must eat all Sukuna’s fingers before they kill him. The high schooler now finds himself in the chaotic world of cursed fingers and demons as he inherits the unimaginable powers of Sukuna Ryoumen.

Is Jujutsu Kaisen on Netflix?

Unfortunately, ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ is not available for streaming on Netflix as of now. However, we would recommend watching the fantasy anime ‘Dorohedoro,’ which revolves around the amnesiac protagonist, Caiman, who is trying to seek the sorcerer responsible for his lizard head curse.

Is Jujutsu Kaisen on Hulu?

‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ is not streaming on Hulu, but you should definitely watch the supernatural adventure anime ‘Bleach’ in which protagonist Ichigo Kurosaki fights evil after inheriting unimaginable powers much like Yuuji Itadori from ‘Jujutsu Kaisen.’

Is Jujutsu Kaisen on Amazon Prime?

‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ is not a part of Amazon Prime’s otherwise impressive catalog. You can alternatively watch ‘Fruits Basket,’ which revolves around the unfortunate girl, Tooru, whose life changes after he meets the cursed Souma family.

Where to Stream Jujutsu Kaisen Online?

‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ is available for streaming on Crunchyroll. You can watch the series here. The supernatural fantasy anime can also be streamed on HBO Max; however, you may be disappointed to find out that streaming giant is usually late in uploading recent videos. So if you don’t mind the late uploads, you can watch ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ on HBO Max.

VRV is also an option if you want to stream ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ in HD. In order to watch the series click here.

How to Stream Jujutsu Kaisen for Free?

If you want to stream ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ for free, then all you need to do is get the 14-day trial of Crunchyroll, and you are good to go.

