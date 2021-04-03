‘Kyuukyoku Shinka shita Full Dive RPG ga Genjitsu yori mo Kusoge Dattara’ follows Hiro Yuuki, a high school student who is obsessed with virtual reality massively multiplayer online role-playing games (VMMMORPG). Unfortunately, his mania for virtual gaming takes a dark turn when he gets his hands on a game that has real-life consequences. Based on the novel written by Light Tuchihi, ‘Kyuukyoku Shinka shita Full Dive RPG ga Genjitsu yori mo Kusoge Dattara’ is a fantasy-action anime that you must watch. If you are curious about its plot and other streaming details, then we may be able to help you. Here’s everything you need to know.

What is Kyuukyoku Shinka About?

‘Kyuukyoku Shinka shita Full Dive RPG ga Genjitsu yori mo Kusoge Dattara’ revolves around Hiro Yuuki, a high school student and passionate gamer who loves role-playing games (RPGs). Unable to get a game that he wants, Hiro tries to get a hold of it by going to a shady gaming store. By a strange turn of events, the teenager ends up buying Kiwame Quest, a role-playing game that blurs the boundary between the virtual and real world.

Players can not only enjoy the stunning graphics, but they even get to retain their sense of touch and smell. This dangerous emulation of real-life means that the injuries one sustains in the game will take time to heal in the real world. The game pushes the players to put everything on the line and enjoy it with the risks involved. The fantasy-action anime series is, therefore, a great watch, and if you are wondering where you can stream the show, you have come to the right place.

Is Kyuukyoku Shinka on Netflix?

Unfortunately, you can’t stream ‘Kyuukyoku Shinka’ on Netflix; but you can instead watch the fantasy shounen series ‘The Seven Deadly Sins‘ that captures the quest of a princess who wants to take back her kingdom from the tyrants who overthrew her.

Is Kyuukyoku Shinka on Hulu?

‘Kyuukyoku Shinka’ is not available on Hulu as well. However, we do recommend watching ‘Sword Art Online‘ that follows Kazuto “Kirito” Kirigaya and Asuna Yuuki as they navigate through the eponymous Virtual Reality Massive Multiplayer Online Role-Playing Game (VRMMORPG) that holds the players captive. The only way out is to finish the game, and players have to put their lives on the line to escape the virtual world of real dangers.

Is Kyuukyoku Shinka on Amazon Prime?

‘Kyuukyoku Shinka’ is not currently part of Amazon Prime’s otherwise impressive catalog. Prime subscribers who love fantasy action anime can alternatively stream ‘Dororo.’

Where to Watch Kyuukyoku Shinka Online?

If you have an AnimeLab subscription (and live in New Zealand and Australia), then you can watch the series here. People from European countries, especially France, can stream the fantasy-action anime on Wakanim.

How to Stream Kyuukyoku Shinka for Free?

Wakanim offers a 14-day trial, so you can watch the series for free on the platform. However, the free trial is only accessible for first-time subscribers.

