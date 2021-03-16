‘Mayans M.C.’ is a crime drama series that recounts the story of Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes and his rivals, who live in the fictional town of Santo Padre. Surrounded by crime and violence, EZ Reyes must carve his own identity in a brutal and unforgiving world. Created by Elgin James and Kurt Sutter, the show stars JD Pardo as Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes. The actor is best known for his roles in ‘The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2’ and ‘A Cinderella Story.’ The main cast also includes Clayton Cardenas, Sarah Bolger, Michael Irby, Carla Baratta, and Richard Cabral. Want to know more about ‘Mayans M.C.’ and where you can stream it? We have got you covered!

What is Mayans M.C. About?

‘Mayans M.C.’ is a spinoff of ‘Sons of Anarchy,’ and it revolves around Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes, who desperately wants to take revenge from Miguel Galindo, who is responsible for destroying his family. Therefore, he wishes to take him down along with his drug cartel. Set in the fictional town of Santo Padre, EZ’s story takes a dark turn as he realizes that his hunger for vengeance is taking him deeper into the world of crime and violence from where there is no return.

The gripping tale of ‘Mayans M.C.’ is sure to impress anyone who watches it, especially if you like gritty dramas with a healthy dose of action. If you are someone who is yet to see the show, you have to come to the right place. Here’s all you need to know about streaming ‘Mayans M.C.’ online.

Is Mayans M.C. On Netflix?

Unfortunately, ‘Mayans M.C.’ is not currently available on Netflix. But we do recommend watching ‘Narcos,’ which revolves around the true story of drug cartels of Columbia. The violent series will remind you of action and drama you may have experienced in ‘Mayans M.C.’

Is Mayans M.C On Amazon Prime?

‘Mayans M.C.’ does not come with the Amazon Prime subscription, but you can still stream the crime drama series by purchasing each episode on the streaming platform. Alternatively, you can watch ‘Animal Kingdom,’ which follows J Cody, who gets pulled into the violent world of crime after his mother’s death.

Is Mayans M.C. On Hulu?

Yes, you can stream ‘Mayans M.C.’ on Hulu if you have a subscription. All seasons of the show are available on the streaming giant.

Where to Watch Mayans M.C. Online?

You can also watch ‘Mayans M.C.’ online on F.X. network’s official website, Google Play, YouTube, Vudu. The series is also available on DirecTV, Apple TV, FuboTV, and FandangoNow.

How to Stream Mayans M.C. For Free?

If, for some reason, you don’t have a subscription to the platforms mentioned above, then you need not worry. You can stream the series at no additional cost with the 7-day free trial of FuboTV and the 30-day free trial that Hulu offers its new subscribers!

