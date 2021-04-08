‘Moffie’ is a South African-British war drama film directed by Oliver Hermanus about two soldiers serving in the army dealing with their homosexuality and feelings for each other amidst a war. The screenplay is adapted by Hermanus alongside Jack Sidey based on Andre Carl van der Merwe’s autobiographical novel of the same name. If you wish to watch this poignant drama that combines the elements of love and war, here’s where you can watch ‘Moffie.’

What is Moffie About?

‘Moffie’ is set against the backdrop of the South Africa-Angola border conflict during the 1980s. It revolves around a young man named Nicholas who is tired of the image of macho heroism projected on to him by his family, heritage, and society. He is drafted into the army to serve a compulsory two-year military service during the border conflict. In a time when homosexuality was considered a disease, Nicholas’ fear forces him to hide his true self. He develops a cordial relationship with another soldier. However, their blooming relationship becomes a threat to both of them as they navigate the harrowing realities of war and life.

Is Moffie On Netflix?

‘Moffie’ isn’t currently a part of Netflix’s incredible content library that is second to none. If you wish to watch something similar, you can check out ‘Brokeback Mountain,’ a similar movie about the relationship between two men during a period when homosexuality is condemned by the orthodox society they live in.

Is Moffie On Amazon Prime?

‘Moffie’ isn’t included in the titles Amazon Prime offers as a part of its basic subscription, neither is it available to stream on-demand. While that may change in the near future, you can immerse yourself in the horrors of the war by watching ‘Journey’s End’ about a troop of British soldiers led by a mentally disturbed officer awaiting their fate at the end of World War I.

Is Moffie On Hulu?

‘Moffie’ isn’t available to stream on Hulu just yet. As an alternative, you can choose to stream ‘The Thin Red Line’ about the US military’s endearing operation at Guadalcanal during World War II.

Where to Watch Moffie Online?

‘Moffie’ is available to buy or rent on VOD platforms such as Vudu, Google Play, iTunes, AppleTV, Spectrum, and Curzon. It can also be watched at a theatre near you. You can check show timings and book tickets here.

How to Stream Moffie For Free?

‘Moffie’ is currently only playing in cinemas and can be watched on-demand with the help of any of the VOD platforms mentioned above. Folks hoping to stream the movie free of cost will have to wait for its digital release to possibly stream it for free. We also advise our viewers not to resort to any illegal methods to watch the film. Consuming entertainment legally and by paying for it helps to support the cinematic arts.

