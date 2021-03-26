‘My Hero Academia’ or ‘Boku no Hīrō Academia’ is a shounen fantasy anime series based on the Japanese manga of the same name, written and illustrated by Kōhei Horikoshi. It follows the protagonist, Izuku’s journey of becoming the greatest hero after All Might chooses him as his successor and grants him One for All Quirk. Curious to know more about its intriguing plot and where you can stream it? You have come to the right place; here’s everything you need to know.

What is My Hero Academia Season 5 About?

Born in a world where 80% of the population has some special powers, “Quirks,” Izuku Midoriya, can’t get over his childhood dream of becoming the greatest hero on the planet. Despite the lack of talent, he impresses his ideal All Might with his persistence and act of heroism, who grants him his One For All Quirk. Surprising everyone, Izuku successfully enrolls in Japan’s top Hero Academy, U.A. High School, where he trains under the watchful eyes of All Might to become a hero one day.

Unfortunately, becoming the successor of the greatest hero on the planet is no easy task as Izuku finds himself fighting the evil forces of Tomura Shigaraki and All For One. As the story unfolds, One For All’s secrets come to light as Izuku finds out the dark relationship that it shares with the Quirk of the antagonists. The season 4 finale ends on an exciting note, with Izuku meeting previous One For All users in a dream and wakes up with his hand glowing. It’s likely that he will be able to control his Quirk to a high degree in the upcoming season while he discovers more about its powers.

Tomura Shigaraki appears to be testing his forces by sending Nomu to fight Endeavor; therefore, we can expect an all-out attack on the hero society. Moreover, All For One’s role is slowly backing away from his role of leader of the villains while Tomura takes over, but is this his real intention? We may get to know answers to all our questions in the upcoming season.

Is My Hero Academia Season 5 on Netflix?

The show is available on Netflix Japan, but unfortunately, viewers in America can’t stream the shounen anime on the streaming giant. Japanese viewers can stream the series here. Alternatively, we recommend another shounen action series, ‘Kengan Ashura,’ which follows Ohma Tokita’s desire to fight like a gladiator for the wealthy businessman while he struggles to understand his past as it comes to haunt him.

Is My Hero Academia Season 5 on Hulu?

Unfortunately, the upcoming season 5 of ‘My Hero Academia’ won’t be available on Hulu as soon as it is released, so the subscribers may have to wait for it a little. If you want to watch the previous seasons, then you can click here. However, we do recommend watching ‘Attack On Titan‘ if you love action anime.

Is My Hero Academia Season 5 Amazon Prime?

Unfortunately, season 5 of the action anime is not available on Amazon Prime. However, all the previous season of ‘My Hero Academia’ is available on Amazon Prime as video-on-demand. You can stream the HD episodes for $2.99 only. However, there is another option to buy the entire season for $16.99 (season 1 and 2) and $24.99 (season 3 and 4), which will save you some money. You can watch the first four seasons of the show here. Alternatively, we recommend watching ‘Berserk,’ which revolves around Guts’ dark past and his struggle to take revenge for the wrongs done to him and the people he loves.

Where to Stream My Hero Academia Season 5 Online?

Season 5 along with all previous seasons can be streamed on Crunchyroll. You can enjoy the shounen anime here. If you have a Funimation subscription, then you can stream all the seasons of the show along with the upcoming season here. People in European countries, especially France, can watch the latest season of the show on Wakanim.

How to Stream My Hero Academia Season 5 for Free?

In order to watch ‘My Hero Academia’ for free, all you need to do is get a free trial of streaming services like Funimation, and Crunchyroll. Crunchyroll and Funimation both offer a 14-day free trial.

