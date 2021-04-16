‘Mythic Quest’ is a comedy TV show that follows the in-office antics of the creative team behind Mythic Quest, a popular MMORPG (massively multiplayer online roleplaying game). Video game creator Ian Grimm, lead engineer Poppy, head of monetization Brad, and head writer Longbottom, along with other team members, spend their days butting heads, creating magical worlds, mythical creatures, and heroes, and thinking up challenging quests for their game.

After the success of season 1, a special episode (titled ‘Mythic Quest: Quarantine’) was released in May 2020. Ahead of the May 7, 2021, debut of season 2, another special (titled ‘Everlight’) is available to stream online. If you’re curious to know what the new ‘Mythic Quest’ special is about and where you can stream it, you’ve come to the right place for answers. Here’s what we know.

What is Mythic Quest: Everlight About?

Rob McElhenney, the creator, executive producer, and star of ‘Mythic Quest,’ has said that the new special ‘Everlight’ is about “the practical and emotional difficulties of returning to normalcy” since the onset of the pandemic. Reportedly, the second special episode sees the Mythic Quest crew return to the office post the COVID-19 pandemic to participate in their company’s annual Everlight celebration. For their return, Poppy and Ian rig a LARP (Live Action Role-Play) tournament in an underdog’s favor, and everyone’s fear and anxiety with regards to the “new normal” comes out in hilarious ways.

Is Mythic Quest: Everlight on Netflix?

‘Mythic Quest’ is not available to stream on Netflix. But fans of workplace comedies looking to binge something similar can check out ‘Space Force‘ and ‘The IT Crowd.’

Is Mythic Quest: Everlight on Hulu?

‘Mythic Quest: Everlight’ (or any other episodes of the show) is not currently streaming on Hulu. However, Hulu is home to several great workplace comedies that you should watch, such as ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine,’ ‘The Office’ (UK), and ‘Superstore.’

Is Mythic Quest: Everlight on Amazon Prime?

Any regular or special episodes of ‘Mythic Quest’ are not available to watch on Amazon Prime. Fans of office comedies can alternatively watch shows like ‘Workaholics‘ and ‘Scrubs.’

Where to Watch Mythic Quest: Everlight Online?

Being an exclusive offering on the streamer, all episodes of ‘Mythic Quest’ are only available to stream on Apple TV+. You can watch the special episode ahead of the second season’s May 7 premiere.

How to Stream Mythic Quest: Everlight For Free?

Apple TV+ offers a free 7-day trial to new subscribers, so you can use that period to watch ‘Mythic Quest: Everlight’ for free. If the show feels like your cup of tea, you can pay for the monthly subscription and continue watching other episodes of ‘Mythic Quest.’

Read More: Where is Mythic Quest Filmed?