Directed by Chloe Zhao, ‘Nomadland’ is an oscar-nominated drama film that revolves around Fern, a woman in her sixties who embraces a modern-day nomadic lifestyle. Her decision reflects the acute life crisis that she is facing but will her newfound freedom help her deal with her past? Unaware of what may follow, her life on the road soon turns into an epic journey that changes everything. Curious to know more about the film’s plot or where it can be streamed? You have come to the right place; here’s everything you need to know.

What is Nomadland About?

Fern works at a US Gypsum plant in Nevada with her husband. But in 2011, following the economic collapse of her town, she loses her job. Already dealing with the sudden death of her husband, she decides to pack her belongings and shun the conventional life to explore the American West in her van. What begins as a brave step after a severe life crisis soon turns into an adventure. Along the way, Fern meets nomads, who end up becoming her mentors and teach her valuable life lessons. The bonds that she forms with them give her hope and help her realize that maybe all is not lost. Living an unconventional lifestyle, the modern-day nomad faces numerous hurdles along the way.

As her newfound freedom poses challenging questions, Fern learns the importance of resourcefulness and resilience. The beautiful story of loss, love, freedom, and adventure has a lot to offer for people stuck in a rut desperately looking for some hope. In case the premise of the film resonates with you and you wish to know how you can stream it, we have got you covered.

Is Nomadland on Netflix?

‘Nomadland’ is currently not available on Netflix. However, we suggest our readers watch ‘Hillbilly Elegy,’ a film which follows a Yale Law student who reflects on his family’s past and his own future.

Is Nomadland on Hulu?

Yes, ‘Nomadland’ is available on Hulu. People with a subscription can stream the drama film here.

Is Nomadland on Amazon Prime?

‘Nomadland’ is available on Amazon Prime as video-on-demand. You can purchase it for $14.99 here. Prime subscribers can alternatively enjoy ‘Edie,’ which recounts the story of a newly widowed woman who decides to fulfill her lifelong dream of reaching the top of Mt. Suilven. Her daring journey helps her bond with fellow climbers along the way as she finally begins to deal with the demise of her husband.

Where to Watch Nomadland Online?

‘Nomadland’ is available for streaming on the following VOD platforms – Vudu, Google Play, iTunes, Redbox, AppleTV, Microsoft Store, YouTube, and FandangoNow. You can also watch the drama film on DirecTV, Xfinity, and Spectrum.

How to Stream Nomadland for Free?

Hulu comes with a 30-day free trial for first-time subscribers. You can watch the film free of cost on the platform, provided you do so in the trial period. We always encourage our readers to pay for the content they consume so as to support the cinematic arts.

Read More: Movies Like Nomadland