Directed by Regina King, ‘One Night in Miami’ is a drama film that gives viewers a fictional account of a friendly discussion between four iconic black Americans of the twentieth century. Capturing the socio-political uncertainty of the time, it tries to gives the audience a glimpse of the struggles and challenges that the proponents of racial equality valiantly faced. Curious to know more about the film’s plot or where it can be streamed? You have come to the right place. Here’s everything you need to know.

What is One Night in Miami About?

Despite the odds stacked up against him, the young and energetic Cassius Clay (Muhammad Ali) manages to get the career-defining win against Sonny Liston and emerges as the new Heavyweight Boxing Champion of the World. As the celebration in Miami beach begins after his great win, the new Heavyweight Boxing Champion has to stay at the Hampton House Motel because of the Jim Crow-era segregation laws. There, he spends the night with Malcolm X, Jim Brown, and Sam Cooke, who are all widely recognized as a few of the most influential African American figures of the twentieth century.

The friendly conversations between them soon turn to the pressing issues of the time, and they all share their opinions about the tectonic socio-political shifts that America is experiencing. Along with the criticism of the status quo comes honest admission of the responsibility that they owe to the Black people. In case the premise of ‘One Night in Miami’ interests you and you wish to know where it can be streamed, we have got you covered.

Is One Night in Miami on Netflix?

‘One Night in Miami’ is not part of Netflix’s otherwise impressive catalog of films. Subscribers who look for similar movies can stream ‘Strong Island,’ an oscar-nominated documentary that centers upon the murder of William Ford Jr.

Is One Night in Miami on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers will have to look for other alternatives since ‘One Night in Miami’ is not available on the platform. But we suggest our readers watch ‘Malcolm X,’ which is a biographical drama film based on the life of the eponymous political leader of the twentieth century.

Is One Night in Miami on Amazon Prime?

Yes, ‘One Night in Miami’ is available on Amazon Prime. People with a subscription can stream the film here.

Where to Watch One Night in Miami Online?

Apart from Amazon Prime, ‘One Night in Miami’ can also be streamed on AppleTV.

How to Stream One Night in Miami for Free?

Amazon Prime comes with a 30-day free trial for first-time subscribers. Therefore, anyone can stream ‘One Night in Miami’ free of cost on the platform. However, we do encourage our readers to stream content online only after paying for it.

