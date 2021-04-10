‘Shadows House’ is a supernatural-suspense anime that follows Emilyko, an exuberant living doll who is learning to serve Kate Shadow-sama, as an attendant. Unfortunately, the mansion where nobles like Emilyko’s master live is shrouded in mystery. As the story unfolds, these dark secrets begin to surface as viewers learn more about the characters. Based on the Japanese manga of the same name written (and illustrated) by duo Somato, the suspenseful anime series is bound to fascinate many people who may wish to know more about its plot or other streaming information. If you, too, are intrigued by it, then allow us to help you learn all you need to know about the show.

What is Shadows House About?

‘Shadows House,’ the supernatural-suspense anime centers upon the pretentious faceless nobles who live a comfortable life in a mysterious mansion. They employ loyal living dolls who are eager to impress their masters and act in accordance with their whims and fancies. Surrounded by the ever-present feeling of terror, Emilyko, an exuberant living doll, learns to serve her mistress, Kate Shadow-sama.

Her jubilant nature brings positivity to the otherwise mysterious gothic mansion sitting atop a cliff. As the ominous secrets of the faceless nobility and the Shadows House begin to surface, the viewers find themselves puzzled by the mysteries. The perplexing and sometimes frightening story of ‘Shadows House’ can intrigue anyone and if you are someone who wishes to watch the supernatural-suspense anime, then look no further. Here’s how you can do that.

Is Shadows House on Netflix?

Unfortunately, ‘Shadows House’ is not available on the streaming giant, and subscribers will have to look for other alternatives. However, if you want to watch any other supernatural anime with horror elements, then we suggest watching ‘Devilman Crybaby.‘

Is Shadows House on Hulu?

‘Shadows House’ is currently not part of Hulu’s otherwise impressive anime catalog. But for the fans of supernatural anime, we recommend watching ‘Mushi-shi.’

Is Shadows House on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime subscribers may be disappointed to learn that ‘Shadows House’ is not available on the platform. In case you are looking for an alternative series to watch, then ‘Kokkoku,’ which revolves around the Yukawa family, with the strange power to stop time, is a great supernatural anime that you might like.

Where to Watch Shadows House Online?

People who have a Funimation subscription can enjoy ‘Shadows House’ here. The supernatural-suspense anime is also available on AnimeLab. If you live in Australia or New Zealand, then you can stream the show here. People living in European countries, especially France, can enjoy ‘Shadows House’ on Wakanim. In Southeast Asia, the highly anticipated show will release on Bilibili.

How to Stream Shadows House for Free?

Both Funimation and Crunchyroll offer a 14-day free trial. You can watch the show for free on these platforms, provided you are a first-time subscriber, and you finish the show within the trial period. We encourage our readers to enjoy their favorite shows and films online only after paying for them.

