You Asakura lives in the fantasy world where shamans with the ability to speak to the dead exist. Every five hundred years, a new shaman king emerges who shapes the destiny of the world after winning the prestigious Shaman Fight tournament. You dream of winning this tournament and reign over the shaman world. Directed by Joji Furuta and produced by Bridge, the captivating story of the supernatural shounen anime can impress anyone. If you haven’t seen it yet and want to know more about it, then allow us to tell you everything you need to know.

What is Shaman King About?

‘Shaman King’ introduces viewers to the fantasy world of shamans, the Great Spirit, mythical creatures, and frightening powers. Shamans are exceptional individuals who, unlike ordinary people, have the means to interact with gods, spirits, and ghosts. Every five hundred years, shamans with terrorizing abilities from around the world compete against each other in a tournament known as the Shaman Fight to become the Shaman King. The one who emerges victorious gets the opportunity to change the destiny of the world by calling upon the Great Spirit.

When Manta Oyamada meets You Asakura one night, he assumes that You is also an ordinary boy like him. However, he later finds out that You is a shaman-in-training who is preparing to become the next Shaman King. With the help of Amidamaru, a six-hundred-year-old samurai, he saves Manta from bullies and befriends him. The two boys together embark on the adventurous journey of chasing You’s lifelong desire with the help of Amidamaru. Will he able to overcome all the obstacles and emerge as the next Shaman King? In order to find out, you must watch the supernatural shounen series, and here’s how you can do that.

Is Shaman King on Netflix?

‘Shaman King’ is currently available on Netflix Japan. So, if you are from that part of the world, you can stream it here. However, anime fans in America need not get disappointed, Netflix has acquired the streaming rights, and we can expect to see the series sometime in 2021. You can check the show’s availability here. If you love the horror elements of ‘Shaman King,’ then we do recommend watching ‘Dorohedoro.’

Is Shaman King on Hulu?

Unfortunately, ‘Shaman King’ is not part of Hulu’s otherwise impressive catalog. However, for the shounen anime fans, we suggest watching ‘My Hero Academia’ that captures the journey of an ordinary boy to become the greatest hero on the planet.

Is Shaman King on Amazon Prime?

‘Shaman King’ is not currently available on Amazon Prime. Alternately you can watch ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender‘ if you want to enjoy action similar to the supernatural shounen, ‘Shaman King.’

Where to Watch Shaman King Online?

Currently ‘Shaman King’ is not available anywhere online except for Netflix Japan.

How to Stream Shaman King for Free?

Since Netflix does not offer a free subscription, you cannot stream ‘Shaman King’ for free as of now. We strongly advise not to seek illegal means to watch the show and consume content only after paying for it.

Read More: Best Shounen Anime