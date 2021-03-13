‘South Park’s’ hour-long special episode, ‘South ParQ Vaccination Special,’ revolves around coronavirus vaccines and also ridicules QAnon. As people of South Park struggle for the vaccine, Cartman and the gang attempt to procure it for their teacher Mrs. Nelson. This hilarious episode is being hailed as one of the best ‘South Park’ installments to be aired in a while, with some reviewers claiming that it’s better than the previous ‘Pandemic Special.’ Curious to know more about ‘South ParQ Vaccination Special’ and where you can stream it? We have got you covered.

What is South ParQ Vaccination Special About?

‘South ParQ Vaccination Special’ is a special episode of ‘South Park‘ which portrays the coronavirus pandemic and the propaganda surrounding it in a humorous way. The latest episode is also a satire on various conflicts born-out of the present-day socio-political conditions. So, it is not surprising that the hour-long special has taken a few shots at the QAnon conspiracy theory as well.

However, for the most part, it revolves around Cartman, Kyle, Stan, and Kenny, who are trying to get a vaccine for Mrs. Nelson, as the South Park residents struggle for it. This episode also marks the return of former US president Mr. Garrison (and his beloved Mr. Hat) to South Park, where he wants things to go back to how they were before. With the episode ‘South ParQ Vaccination Special,’ the show does not falter in its ridicule of political and social matters, something ‘South Park’ is well known for.

Is South ParQ Vaccination Special on Netflix?

No, ‘South ParQ Vaccination Special’ is currently not a part of Netflix’s offerings. If you’re into irreverent and darkly comedic adult animation that’s similar to ‘South Park,’ we suggest giving ‘Bojack Horseman‘ and ‘Big Mouth‘ a try.

Is South ParQ Vaccination Special on Amazon Prime?

Yes, ‘South ParQ Vaccination Special’ is available on Amazon Prime as video-on-demand. You can stream the episode by purchasing it for $2.99.

Is South ParQ Vaccination Special on Hulu?

No, ‘South ParQ Vaccination Special’ is not available on Hulu’s extensive library. However, there is no need to be disheartened if you have a subscription; we strongly recommend watching ‘Totally Under Control,’ which is arguably the best documentary on coronavirus in America. If you’re looking for more shows similar to ‘South Park,’ you’ll be happy to know that Hulu is home to several really great ones like ‘Family Guy,’ ‘American Dad,’ ‘Rick & Morty,’ and ‘The Simpsons.’

Where to Watch South ParQ Vaccination Special Online?

‘South ParQ Vaccination Special’ can be streamed on several online streaming services such as YouTubeTV, FuboTV, Philo, Sling, and DirecTV. Fans can also buy the latest episode from VOD platforms like Vudu and Google Play. There is also an option to stream the show on the official website of Comedy Central and South Park.

How to Stream Is South ParQ Vaccination Special for Free?

‘South ParQ Vaccination Special’ can be streamed for free on the official ‘South Park’ website and also on the Comedy Central website (with a free 24-hour viewing pass). You can also stream the special for free with a 7-day trial of FuboTV and Philo. Additionally, a 3-day trial on Sling is also an excellent option for watching the episode free-of-cost.

Read More: Best South Park Episodes, Ranked