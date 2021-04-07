‘That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime‘ is an isekai anime that follows a thirty-seven-year-old Japanese man who is reincarnated into a different world with strange powers. With the ability to alter his fate in grasp, Satoru embarks on an adventurous journey leaving his monotonous corporate life behind. Based on the light novel illustrated by Mitz Vah and written by Fuse, the series quickly became famous thanks to its character-focused plot. Curious to know more about the plot of the fantasy adventure series or where it can be streamed, you have come to the right place. Here’s everything you need to know.

What is That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime About?

Satoru Mikami is just another ordinary Japanese man who loves his corporate job and has no complaints. Unlike others, the monotony of day-to-day life appears to have little effect on him; however, Satoru’s life takes a dramatic turn when an unknown assailant stabs him. In his last moments, several peculiar commands echoes in his mind, but unfortunately, he couldn’t make sense of them. Satoru is later surprised to find himself in an unfamiliar realm and discovers that now he is bestowed with a strange power that allows him to imitate the abilities of things that he ingests. With the newfound abilities, Satoru leaves behind the humdrum of his old life and embarks on an epic adventure that alters his fate.

In season 1 of ‘That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime,’ Satoru ventures into untapped lands and discovered exciting mysteries of the realm. He becomes friends with the dragon Veladora, ruffles a few features with the Demon Lords finds a forest alliance, and achieves so much more. In season 2 of the isekai anime, we can expect him to battle Hinata Sakaguchi finally. The previous season has brilliantly set the stage for this confrontation, and it would be exciting to see who emerges victorious.

Since viewers witnessed some of the Demon Lords in the previous season, it won’t be wrong to presume that we will see more of them as the story unfolds. It is almost certain that Satoru will get a few power-ups considering he will be up against several dangerous rivals. Therefore, season 2 of the isekai anime is undoubtedly going to be amazing, and you should definitely watch it.

Is That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime on Netflix?

Unfortunately, Netflix subscribers cannot stream ‘That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime.’ Therefore, they will have to look for other options. However, we suggest watching the fantasy adventure series’ Pokémon Journeys: The Series,’ which follows Ash and his friend Goh as they go around the world to learn more about Pokémon.

Is That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime on Hulu?

‘That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime’ is currently not part of Hulu’s otherwise impressive catalog. But we recommend watching another isekai anime, ‘Wise Man’s Grandchild.’

Is That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime on Amazon Prime?

‘That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime’ season 1 is available on Amazon Prime but as video-on-demand. You can purchase each episode for $2.99 or buy the entire season for $4.99. You can watch season 1 and check for the second season’s availability here.

Where to Watch That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Online?

You can stream both seasons of ‘That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime’ on Crunchyroll. The isekai anime is also available on Funimation, and subscribers can watch it here. If you are from countries like Australia and New Zealand, then you can stream seasons 1, and 2 of ‘That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime’ on AnimeLab.

Where to Stream That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime for Free?

Funimation and Crunchyroll both offer a 14-day free trial. You can stream the action-adventure anime for free, provided you watch it in the free trial period. Moreover, the trial offer is only for first-time subscribers, and we recommend our readers to pay for the content they consume.

