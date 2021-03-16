TLC’s ‘The Blended Bunch’ is a reality TV show that revolves around the experiences of Spencer and Erica Shemwell, who are both widowed and have found love after loss. But life is not as easy as it may sound since the couple has a total of 11 children from their previous marriages. The family-focused drama comes with an exciting perspective on coping with pain after loss despite the odds. Curious to know more about ‘The Blended Bunch’ and where you can stream it? You don’t have to worry since we have got you covered.

What is The Blended Bunch About?

‘The Blended Bunch’ follows the Shemwell family, who live in a small town in Utah. Erica Shemwell’s ex-husband, Tony, died some years ago due to brain cancer, leaving her and the children behind. Spencer Shemwell, unfortunately, knows Erica’s pain all too well since his wife, Aimee, passed away in a car accident. When both of them later met each other in a support group, they forged a connection and ultimately ended up falling in love.

But marrying each other is not the panacea to all of their problems since the couple has a total of 11 children from their previous marriages. In the latest TLC series, ‘The Blended Bunch’ captures the couple as they live their suburban dream, trying to manage their big blended family. If you are curious to know where you can stream it, then you have come to the right place. Here’s everything you need to know.

Is The Blended Bunch On Netflix?

Unfortunately, ‘The Blended Bunch’ is not a part of Netflix’s otherwise impressive catalog. However, we will recommend watching the reality show ‘Love Is Blind.’ It may not be about a family, but the show revolves around people trying to find love despite the odds, something that Erica and Spencer were once also struggling with.

Is The Blended Bunch On Amazon Prime?

‘The Blended Bunch’ is not available on Amazon Prime, but alternatively, you can watch ‘Wahlburgers,’ a reality show that follows the Wahlberg family in their quest to open a restaurant in Boston.

Is The Blended Bunch On Hulu?

‘The Blended Bunch’ is not a part of Hulu’s current offering, but if you want an inside look at the lives of celebrity families, we recommend watching ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians‘ and ‘Total Bellas.’

Where to Watch The Blended Bunch Online?

You can watch ‘The Blended Bunch’ on TLC’s official website and Philo. The family-focused reality show can also be streamed on SlingTV, Google Play, and DirecTV. The series is also available on FandangoNow.

How to Stream The Blended Bunch For Free?

If you don’t have a subscription to Philo, then you are in luck. You can watch the show with its 7-day trial free-of-cost. The 3-day trial of SlingTV also offers the same opportunity of watching the show without paying a single penny.

