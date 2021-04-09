‘Them’ is a horror anthology series that follows a family trying to find a home where they can live in peace. Unfortunately, despite embracing a new life in North Carolina, they confront the same demonic evil forces that haunted them in the past. But are these forces supernatural? Or a figment of their imagination? While exploring American horrors in the 1950s, the series captures several socio-political issues of the time and may intrigue many viewers. If you are also curious to know more about the series or where it can be streamed, then you have come to the right place. Here’s everything you need to know.

What is Them About?

The horror anthology series, set in an era of great political and social strife, follows a family who flees to an all-white neighborhood in North Carolina after getting traumatized by malevolent forces. They hope that shifting to a new locality and starting a new life will help them escape the horrors of the past. Unfortunately, they are in for a huge disappointment as evil demonic forces continue to pursue them. Although there is a twist, the demons they are facing are, in fact, humans who are unable to give up their racist segregationist mindset.

As the pressure on the family to leave their new home mounts, several supernatural occurrences point to malevolent supernatural forces at play. Is the family only facing the wrath of the residents of their all-white segregationist community? Or are their supernatural demonic forces following them as well? To find out, you must watch the horror anthology series. In case you are wondering how you can do that, well, we have got you covered.

Is Them on Netflix?

Unfortunately, the horror anthology series is currently not part of Netflix’s impressive catalog of great shows. However, the subscribers of the streaming giant can instead watch ‘When They See Us,’ which captures the horrifying story of five Harlem teens who are falsely accused of a crime that they did not commit. Facing media-trial and other psychological tortures by a deeply racist society, the series captures critical social issues of the twentieth century that still needs to be discussed.

Is Them on Hulu?

‘Them’ is not available on Hulu, but we do have an excellent suggestion for our readers. You must watch the drama series ‘Lovecraft Country,’ which follows Atticus Black as he embarks on an unforgettable journey to look for his missing father in Jim Crow America of the mid-twentieth century.

Is Them on Amazon Prime?

Yes, ‘Them is available for streaming on Amazon Prime. People who have a subscription can watch the series here.

Where to Watch Them Online?

Unfortunately, ‘Them’ can only be streamed on Amazon Prime and is not available on any other streaming service or as video-on-demand.

How to Stream Them for Free?

Amazon Prime offers a 30-day free trial to its first-time subscribers. Therefore, you can steam the horror anthology series free of cost on the platform, provided you watch it in the trial period. However, we encourage our readers to pay for the content they consume.

Read More: Is Amazon’s Them Based on a True Story?