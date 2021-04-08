‘Tokyo Revengers’ is an action drama series that follows Takemichi Hanagaki, an ordinary Japanese guy whose life takes a dramatic turn when he suddenly ends up twelve years in the past. Unable to figure out how it happened, he focuses all his energies on a mission that will push him to his limits. Based on the Japanese science-fiction manga of the same name, written and illustrated by Ken Wakui, the anime brings an exciting story of time travel you may want to watch. If you are curious to know more about its plot or where it can be streamed, we have got you covered.

What is Tokyo Revengers About?

Takemichi Hanagaki is going through a tough time, and hardly anything in his life makes him happy. Suffering a severe life crisis, it appears that things can’t be any more difficult for him when his life suddenly takes a dark turn. He comes to know that the Tokyo Manji Gang is responsible for her ex-girlfriend Hinata Tachibana’s death. The gang is notorious for wreaking havoc around the city, putting civilian lives under threat, and disturbing law and order.

Even before he can adequately register everything that is happening around him, Takemichi strangely finds himself twelve years in the past after an accident. With Hinata still alive, he vows to protect her by infiltrating the notorious Tokyo Manji Gang and ascending to a position of power and influence. Will Takemichi Hanagaki succeed in protecting Hinata? Or will time paradox sabotage all his efforts? In order to find out how the story unfolds, ‘Tokyo Revengers’ is, therefore, a must-watch.

Is Tokyo Revengers on Netflix?

‘Tokyo Revengers’ is currently not part of Netflix’s anime catalog, but we suggest subscribers watch ‘Pacific Rim: The Black.’ Although it is a mech anime and therefore not of the same genre, it captures a heartwarming story of siblings looking for their parents in a world devastated by monsters. Like Takemichi, the siblings have no other hope but to have faith in themselves to find out and ensure that their parents are safe.

Is Tokyo Revengers on Hulu?

Unfortunately, the action-drama anime is not available on Hulu. However, we recommend watching ‘Erased,’ which follows Satoru Fujinuma, who travels back in time after his mother’s death. In order to find out the culprit and uncover the identity of the mysterious serial killer responsible for the deaths of several children in the process, Satoru must indulge in a game of cat and mouse with his unknown enemy.

Is Tokyo Revengers on Amazon Prime?

‘Tokyo Revengers’ is not part of Amazon Prime’s current offerings. But subscribers can alternatively watch the fantasy drama series ‘Made in Abyss,’ which follows a girl named Riko who, without a second thought, descends into the depth of the abyss to look for her mother.

Where to Watch Tokyo Revengers Online?

Crunchyroll has licensed the action drama series outside of Asia, and the anime will be released on the platform on April 11, 2021. You can check for updates on their website here. The show is available on the Muse Asia YouTube channel, and you can stream the series here. If you are from South Asia or Southeast Asia, you can stream Tokyo Revengers on Bilibili.

Where to Stream Tokyo Revengers for Free?

Once the series is available on Crunchyroll, you can use their two-week trial period to watch the show for free. However, the offer is only valid for first-time subscribers, and we recommend our readers to pay for the content they consume.

Read More: Best Time Travel Anime