Directed by Sean King O’Grady, ‘We Need to Do Something’ is a psychological horror film that revolves around a dysfunctional family whose attempts to find a safe place during a tornado turn out to be their worst nightmare when they find themselves surrounded by devious powers. Starring Sierra McCormick, Vinessa Shaw, Pat Healy, John James, and Lisette Alexis, the film is a must-watch for fans who love horror movies with witchcraft, necromancy, and grotesque imagery. Here’s everything you need to learn about ‘We Need to Do Something’ if you plan on watching it.

What is We Need to Do Something About?

A dysfunctional family of four is forced to take refuge in the bathroom when an ominous tornado appears to tighten its grip in their locality. However, the family patriarch, Robert, is more concerned about his wife, Diane’s incessant texting than keeping his family safe. He feels that he is being cheated on by his significant other, at times completely ignoring the horrific circumstance surrounding them and his role in instilling confidence and calmness in his family members. Meanwhile, the children, Melissa and Bobby, are preoccupied with childish bickering.

Melissa, who has a girlfriend named Amy, texts her often to ensure that she is safe. However, slowly the ambiance of the house begins to shift as an inexplicable demonic presence begins to haunt the whole family. Although Melissa seems ignorant to the ensuing chaos, deep down, she knows that her experiments with necromancy have a lot to do with the present crisis.

Is We Need to Do Something on Netflix?

The psychological horror film is not part of Netflix’s current offerings. People with a subscription to the streaming giant can watch ‘Oxygen‘ or ‘I’m Thinking of Ending Things.’

Is We Need to Do Something on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers will have to look for the psychological horror film on other platforms as ‘We Need to Do Something’ is currently not accessible. However, we recommend our readers alternatively stream ‘The Lodge,’ ‘Antebellum,’ or ‘Possessor.’

Is We Need to Do Something on Amazon Prime?

‘We Need to Do Something’ is not part of Amazon Prime’s regular subscription offerings. But the psychological horror film is available for rent/purchase here.

Where to Watch We Need to Do Something Online?

‘We Need to Do Something’ is releasing in theaters all over the United States. People who wish to watch the movie in cinema halls can head here to book their tickets. However, if you prefer watching the film in the comfort of your home, then you can visit Video-on-demand platforms such as Microsoft Store, iTunes, and YouTube. Spectrum and DirecTV also include the film in their catalogs. You can expect Redbox, Vudu, and Google Play to offer the movie for rent/purchase shortly.

How to Stream We Need to Do Something for Free?

Since the psychological horror movie is only releasing theatrically and on Video-on-demand platforms as of now, it is impossible to stream it for free of cost. Therefore, cord-cutters will have to wait for its release on online streaming services that offer a free trial. However, we encourage our readers to always pay for the content they wish to consume online.

