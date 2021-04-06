‘Zombieland Saga’ is a horror anime that follows Sakura Minamoto, who wants to become an idol one day. Unfortunately, before she can fulfill her dream, Sakura passes away in a road accident. A decade later, she rises from the dead with no memories of the past life and finds herself with an opportunity to work with girls from different eras as an idol group. As the story unfolds, Sakura and other girls slowly learn the truth of their past lives as they come to terms with their present-day reality. Directed by Munehisa Sakai, thanks to its captivating plot, the series can evoke interest in anyone; if you wish to know more about it and where it can be streamed, then you have come to the right place. Here’s everything you need to know.

What is Zombieland Saga Season 2 About?

Sakura Minamoto’s dream to one day become an idol comes to an abrupt end when she passes away suddenly after getting hit by a truck. However, a decade later, she is resurrected by Koutarou Tatsumi as a zombie along with six other girls from different eras of Japan. With the hope to economically stabilize Saga Prefecture, he plans to start an idol group. Unfortunately, Sakura and the rest of the girls have no memories of their past lives, but with an opportunity to help others, they readily accept Koutarou’s offer and form Franchouchou, an ideal group of zombies. Hiding their true identity from the public, the girls learn more about their past lives as they embark on the mission to revitalize Saga Prefecture.

In the finale of season 1, we finally learn that Koutarou is actually Sakura’s friend, and he studied necromancy to revive Sakura so that she can fulfill her lifelong dream of becoming an idol. He always wears sunglasses to ensure that she does not recognize him, and now that her memories are back, that is a real possibility. The heartwarming gesture of Koutarou shows how much he cares for Sakura and her dreams.

The upcoming season is likely to explore how their relationship develops from here, and there is no doubt that Sakura will be grateful for what Koutarou went through for her. But it is unclear whether she will want to return from the dead; moreover, we are yet to learn a lot about other girls in the group. With so many unanswered questions, ‘Zombieland Saga’ Season 2 is undoubtedly going to be full of twists and turns.

Is Zombieland Saga Season 2 on Netflix?

Unfortunately, ‘Zombieland Saga’ season 2 is currently not available on Netflix. However, we suggest watching ‘Devilman Crybaby,’ which revolves around Akira’s struggle to stop ancient demons from taking over the world with humanity descending into chaos and the future of the world shrouded in mystery.

Is Zombieland Saga Season 2 on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers may be disappointed to find out that ‘Zombieland Saga’ season 2 is not available on the platform. But if you wish to watch another anime with horror elements, then we recommend watching ‘Demon Slayer Kimetsu No Yaiba,’ which follows Tanjiro’s journey to heal his demon sister and turn her into a human being again.

Is Zombieland Saga Season 2 on Amazon Prime?

‘Zombieland Saga’ season 2 is available on Amazon Prime Japan. If you are from this part of the world, then you can stream season 2 here. However, it remains unclear when will the horror anime be released for the American audience. Subscribers can watch season 1 (which is available as video-on-demand) and check the availability of season 2 here. Alternatively, they can also watch ‘Dororo,’ which centers upon the thief and warrior duo that fights demons across Japan that threaten peace.

Where to Watch Zombieland Saga Season 2 Online?

Subscribers can stream ‘Zombieland Saga’ season 2 on Funimation. If you have a subscription, then you can watch the show here. The horror anime is also available on Crunchyroll, and you can stream the show here. Season 1 of ‘Zombieland Saga’ is available on Wakanim, but it is uncertain when will season 2 release on the platform. If you are from Europe, especially France, and want to watch season 1 or check the availability of season 2, then you can visit here. Interestingly, fans can also stream ‘Zombieland Saga’ season 2 on VRV.

Where to Stream Zombieland Saga Season 2 for Free?

Crunchyroll and Funimation both offer a 14-day free trial, while VRV comes with a 30-day free trial. However, this offer is valid for only first-time subscribers, and we strongly recommend our readers to consume content only after paying for it.

