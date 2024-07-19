Where Was Too Hot to Handle Season 6 Filmed?

Based on the episode titled ‘The Contest’ of ‘Seinfeld‘ by Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld, Netflix’s ‘Too Hot to Handle‘ is a British dating game show created by Laura Gibson and Charlie Bennett. In the series, a group of attractive singles are put together under a single yet luxurious roof for several weeks to get to know each other. However, the virtual assistant named “Lana” reveals that they are forbidden from indulging in kissing, sexual contact, and self-gratification. Each time a participant breaks the rule, the prize money gets reduced accordingly.

The format of the sixth season is the same, with the individuals having to take part in various workshops aimed to help in their personal growth and spark a genuine connection between them and not just physical. However, the introduction of the Bad Lana was a major game-changer as it made things more complicated for the singles. This, in turn, led to more drama between them, making for an entertaining watch. Moreover, with the backdrop of the luxurious resort that they stay in and the stunning beach, viewers are all the more invested in the sixth season of ‘Too Hot to Handle.’

Too Hot to Handle Season 6 Filming Locations

Shooting for the sixth season of ‘Too Hot to Handle’ was reportedly carried out in the Turks and Caicos Islands, just like the previous few seasons. From what we can tell, the principal photography for the installment seemingly took place around November 2023 over the course of a few weeks. One of the participants, Brianna Balram, was asked about her favorite part of filming by a follower in an Instagram AMA session. She stated, “Literally everything. The staff treated us EXTREMELY well. The food was amazing every single day like it actually kept getting better and better lol. The views were unreal. The cast was a VIBE. And most of all I got to be myself. 100% of the time.”

Turks and Caicos Islands

Following the pattern of the last few seasons of ‘Too Hot to Handle,’ the production team again traveled to the Turks and Caicos Islands to shoot all the pivotal sequences. To be specific, this time around, Triton Luxury Villa at 203 Long Bay Beach Drive in Long Bay Hills is where all the drama between the attractive singles took place. Situated right alongside a Caribbean beach, the luxurious resort also allowed the participants plenty of outdoor space on the beach, where they went on several dates.

Consisting of two swimming pools, Triton Luxury Villa lives up to its name as it offers 11 bedrooms of different kinds, a tennis & bocce ball court, a world-renowned private chef, and an outdoor entertainment space with a fire pit. The guests also have the option to indulge in various water activities like flyboarding, wake surfing, kiteboarding, paddle boarding, parasailing, and more. Given so much luxury in and around the location, it served as an ideal filming site for shooting a show like ‘Too Hot to Handle.’ During the same AMA session on Instagram, Brianna was also asked if she was nervous while entering the island, to which she replied, “Tbh I was excited and nervous as hell. But the people in Turks were some of the nicest people I’ve ever met. So was the cast and the crew. I feel like i have such an extended family now.”

