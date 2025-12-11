Where Was Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery Filmed?

A standalone sequel to ‘Glass Onion,’ Netflix’s ‘Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery’ is a murder mystery drama movie written and directed by Rian Johnson. The intelligent and efficient Detective Benoit Blanc, known for his investigative prowess, is called upon to help solve a seemingly impossible murder. As signs of hidden disturbances emerge within a church, a young priest named Jud Duplenticy moves to help its veteran firebrand, Monsignor Jefferson Wicks. Sooner rather than later, the monsignor turns up dead, shaking the entire town to its core. Given the impossible nature of the crime, the local police chief, Geraldine Scott, reaches out to Benoit Blanc, who makes it his mission to uncover the truth behind the case.

During his investigation, the renowned investigator studies the possible motives and alibis of the deceased firebrand’s flock, which includes groundskeeper Samson Holt, politician Cy Draven, church lady Martha Delacroix, concert cellist Simone Vivane, lawyer Vera Draven, author Lee Ross, and doctor Nat Sharp. The whodunnit film is the third installment in the hit ‘Knives Out’ film series and features several renowned names in the industry, such as Daniel Craig, Josh O’Connor, Glenn Close, Josh Brolin, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner, Kerry Washington, and Andrew Scott. Much of the suspenseful tale unfolds in the town and its church, where the murder takes place, making the place serve as an additional haunting character throughout the narrative.

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery Filming Locations

The production of ‘Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery’ was carried out primarily in England, specifically in Essex, London, and Hertfordshire. Additionally, a minor chunk was also shot in Cold Spring, New York. According to reports, principal photography for the third installment got underway in June 2024 and concluded two months later in August of the same year. During the shooting process, Glenn Close, who portrays Martha Delacroix, was reportedly diagnosed with COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), restricting her participation in the filming. Moreover, the cast and crew reunited for additional filming in September 2024.

The director Rian Johnson took to social media to announce the conclusion of production. “Aaaaaand that’s a wrap on Wake Up Dead Man. Thank you to the best crew in the world and the most brilliant cast. This shoot was a VERY special experience, I cannot wait to put this thing together and show you all what we’ve got,” he wrote.

Essex, England

The ceremonial county of Essex served as the primary production location for ‘Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery.’ In particular, the exteriors of the Holy Innocents Church on Church Road in Loughton’s High Beach doubled as the neo-Gothic upstate New York-based church. Moreover, the filming unit took over the wooded areas of the surrounding Epping Forest to add another layer of mystique and suspense to the story. Built in 1873, the church and its nearby areas reportedly became “busier than Piccadilly Circus,” according to the Reverend Jane Yeadon, who insisted on being present on set.

The location manager, Rachel Hyde, revealed that almost the entire area of the graveyard and the nearby roads were turned into film sets. Meanwhile, the inside of the church served as the cast members’ green room. All the cast and crew members were reportedly told stories about the forest’s long history of ghosts like Dick Turpin, Queen Boudicca, and more by the locals.

Hertfordshire, England

In order to shoot a majority of the indoor sequences for ‘Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery,’ the filming unit set up camp in the Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden on Warner Drive in Watford’s Leavesden. According to reports, the interiors of the church were constructed on a composite stage at the film studio, featuring high architecture with the help of rafter beams and avenging angels. Home to 19 different sound stages spread across around 400,000 square feet, the film studio also consists of a huge backlot space, workshops, production offices, and other amenities necessary for bringing all kinds of projects to life. Furthermore, a few scenes were also shot in and around the Waterstones bookstore at B4, The Riverside in Hemel Hempstead.

London, England

For the purpose of shooting, the production team of the Rian Johnson directorial also traveled to the capital of the United Kingdom and England — London. The cast and crew members were spotted taping key portions in and around Butler’s Retreat at 12 Ranger’s Road. The Grade II listed building was originally a barn, seemingly built in the early 19th century. Besides ‘Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery,’ London has hosted the production of many films and TV shows, including ‘Jingle Bell Heist,’ ‘After the Hunt,’ ‘Only Murders in the Building,’ and ‘The Night Manager.’

Cold Spring, New York

Additional portions for the whodunnit film were also lensed in the village of Cold Spring, which is situated in New York State’s Putnam County. Doubling as Chimney Rock in the movie, several streets and neighborhoods of the village feature in ‘Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery.’ For instance, in the month of September 2024, the cast and crew shot key portions on Fair Street, North Street, and in front of Cold Spring Pizza at 120 Main Street.

