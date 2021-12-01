Where Was Body of Lies Filmed?

Directed by Ridley Scott, ‘Body of Lies’ follows United State’s Central Intelligence Agency’s Middle East Representative, Roger Ferris, who is investigating a safe house in Amman, Jordan, believed to be frequented by potential terrorists. He realizes that Al Saleem may be the person behind these suspicious terrorist activities, but failure to procure enough evidence puts him in trouble. Apart from that, even his Iranian girlfriend, Aisha, gets abducted, which puts him in a serious dilemma. In case this intense war flick has caught your interest, here’s everything we know about the filming locations for the movie.

Body of Lies Filming Locations

Principal photography for the movie started on September 5, 2007, and ended in December 2007. In case you were wondering where this movie was filmed, we have all the information you need. The film was shot in parts of Morocco, the United States of America, and Jordan.

Morocco

The movie was predominantly shot in Morocco. Most movies that feature Morocco use the area from Marrakech to Ouarzazate in south-central Morocco. The country is essentially a land of deserts, mountains, medieval cities, Roman ruins, and famous film sets. Many famous productions such as ‘Lawrence of Arabia,’ ‘The Mummy,’ ‘Gladiator,’ and ‘Sex and the City 2’ were filmed there.

During the filming of ‘Body of Lies,’ the crew visited Casablanca, Rabat, and Ouarzazate, where most of the scenes were shot. Iranian actress Golshifteh Farahani disclosed that they had a good time filming, although they didn’t have much to do there. They mostly went to the sea, played volleyball, and spent a lot of time jet skiing. Mr. Scott, the director, said he tried to play tennis every Sunday morning before the shoot and was reminded of his days shooting ‘Gladiator.’

Filming in Morocco is ideal for a lot of filmmakers because of its well-developed infrastructure, low production costs, and pleasant weather. Naturally, a basketball stadium in Rabat stood in for the U.S. embassy in Jordan, and a CIA office was also constructed there. Other locations used include the Ministry of Finance, the Casablanca airport, and a military airfield. CLA Studios, located at N10, Ouarzazate, was also used to shoot some scenes.

Maryland, USA

Other scenes were filmed in Annapolis. In fact, the scenes involving the CIA headquarters were actually captured at the National Geographic offices in Gaithersburg. Furthermore, various regions in and around Baltimore were used as stand-ins for international spots such as Manchester, England and Munich, Germany.

Other locations in the USA

The movie was also shot in parts of Washington, including the White House, and there is another scene that was shot in the Washington Dulles International Airport, located at 45020 Aviation Drive in Virginia. The Eastern Market, situated at 225 7th St SE, was where the shooting of the film actually kicked off.

Amman, Jordan

Much of the story revolves around a safehouse located in Amman, Jordan, where Ferris finds key intel about terrorist attacks. The cast and crew actually shot those scenes on location. Amman is the capital city of Jordan which is a modern city known for housing numerous ancient ruins.

Read More: Is Body of Lies Based on a True Story?