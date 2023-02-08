Where Was Consecration Filmed?

Co-written and directed by Christopher Smith, ‘Consecration’ is a horror movie that follows Grace who goes to the convent where the suspicious death of her priest brother occurred, trying to uncover the truth behind the tragedy. She doesn’t trust the Church’s claims that he took his own life and soon finds out that he was a suspect in a murder investigation. Soon, she finds herself uncovering not just murder but also a very disturbing truth about herself.

Featuring brilliant onscreen performances by a group of talented actors and actresses, including Jena Malone, Danny Huston, Ian Pirie, and Janet Suzman, the movie consists of many jumpscare moments that keep the viewers on the edge of their seats. Moreover, the secluded and eerie location of the convent is likely to make you curious about the actual filming sites of ‘Consecration.’ In that case, we have got you covered!

Consecration Filming Locations

‘Consecration’ was filmed in England and Scotland, particularly in London and the Isle of Skye. As per reports, the principal photography for the horror thriller film commenced in October 2021 and seemingly wrapped up in late 2021. Since most of the story is set in the fictional Mount Saviour Convent in Scotland, the filming unit chose to shoot a majority of the film in Scotland itself and give the audience a more authentic viewing experience. Now, without much ado, let’s follow Grace as she tries to get to the bottom of the truth, and get a detailed account of all the specific sites that appear in the movie!

London, England

Several important portions of ‘Consecration’ were lensed in London, the capital and largest city of England as well as the United Kingdom. The scenes involving Grace before she travels to the convent were supposedly shot in the capital against suitable backdrops. Situated on the River Thames in southeast England, London is known to have a strong influence on several sectors, including arts, commerce, finance, entertainment, fashion, healthcare, transport, tourism, and media.

Being one of the leading tourist destinations in the world, London’s economy is heavily driven by the tourism sector. It is home to some of the most iconic and most-visited attractions in the United Kingdom, including the British Museum, the Tower of London, the National Gallery, the Natural History Museum, and Tate Modern, to name a few.

Isle of Skye, Scotland

Many pivotal sequences for ‘Consecration’ were taped in and around the Isle of Skye, the largest and northernmost major island in the Inner Hebrides of Scotland. Also simply known as Skye, it served as a prominent production location for the horror movie as the production team set up camp in various sites across the island. For instance, key scenes were recorded in and around Duntulm Castle. It is located on the north coast of Trotternish and is considered a scheduled monument.

During the filming schedule, the cast and crew members were spotted at several other sites on the island. They seemingly utilized the locales of Portree, the capital of and the largest town on the Isle of Skye, to shoot some crucial portions of the Jena Malone starrer. The areas around Loch Ainort also supposedly feature in a few scenes of the film.

Read More: Best Underrated Horror Movies