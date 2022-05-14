Where Was Conversations With Friends Filmed?

Developed by Element Pictures (‘Normal People‘), ‘Conversations With Friends’ is a romantic drama series that is based on the eponymous novel by the Irish author Sally Rooney. The narrative revolves around two ex-girlfriends-turned-friends — Frances and Bobbi. They meet Melissa at one of their spoken poetry shows and start spending time with her and her husband, Nick. Surprisingly, Nick and Frances indulge in a secret affair that begins to affect the strong bond between Frances and Bobbi.

The Hulu show highlights the complexity of friendships and relationships through the eyes of different characters. The regular change in backdrops tends to allude to the change in the emotional mindset of the characters in the drama series. The different settings that the characters find themselves in keep the viewers intrigued to know more about the places that they watch on the screen. In case, you are curious to learn more about the same, we have got you covered!

Conversations With Friends Filming Locations

‘Conversations With Friends’ is filmed in several different locations including the Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland, and Croatia, specifically in Dublin, Belfast, Ballycastle, and Hvar. The principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the series commenced in April 2021 and wrapped up in October 2021. Now, allow us to provide you with all the details regarding the locations that have been featured in the romantic drama series!

Dublin, the Republic of Ireland

Since the premise of the series is set in Dublin, it makes sense why the production team chose the capital of Ireland to shoot several pivotal sequences. They reportedly spent over four days filming the university scenes at Trinity College. You could see several areas of the college in the backdrops of the first season, including Berkeley Library, Robert Emmet Theatre, and Parliament Square. Moreover, the sequences involving Frances’ flat are seemingly shot in one of the properties on Hardwicke Street. A couple of nearby streets were also utilized to tape a few scenes for the first season, including Blessington Street and Abbey Street Lower.

The scene where Melissa takes Frances and Bobbi swimming at the beach was recorded at the Seapoint beach, which is near the suburb of Monkstown. Moreover, the Seaport DART railway station nearby is also seen in the backdrop of a few sequences. The French restaurant Chez Max at 1 Palace Street is where the dinner scene involving Frances, her mother, and Nick was taped. Furthermore, the production team move a bit south of Dublin to the town of Bray, which is located in County Wicklow, to shoot the sequences of Nick and Melissa’s elegant villa.

Belfast, Northern Ireland

For filming purposes, the production team even traveled to Belfast, the capital of Northern Island, which stands in for Dublin. As a matter of fact, it is reported that the team spent more time filming in Belfast than they did in the Irish capital. To shoot some additional university scenes set in Trinity College, the cast and crew utilize the premises of Queen’s University and Campbell College. For filming the theatre scene where Frances watches Nick perform in season 1, the production team used the Lyric Theatre at 55 Ridgeway Street.

No Alibis bookshop on Botanic Avenue served as a filming site for the scene where Bobbi and Frances gossip about Nick and Melissa. On the other hand, it is in the Established Coffee, located at 54 Hill Street, where the pair stumble upon their new friends by chance. In addition, the scenes involving Melissa’s book launch were shot at the MAC, which is situated at 10 Exchange Street, while the OX Belfast at 1 Oxford Street is used to film the dinner scene between Nick and Frances. Additional scenes were also lensed around Ormeau Road and the Sweet Afton bar located at 12 Brunswick Street.

Ballycastle, Northern Ireland

Pivotal sequences were also taped in Ballycastle, a small seaside town located in County Antrim. The production team utilized two different pubs to film some scenes — The Boyd Arms at 4 The Diamond and House of McDonnell at 71 Castle Street. Other than that, the beach scenes involving Nick and Frances were shot on the scenic Causeway Coast.

Hvar, Croatia

The island of Hvar in Croatia is where the production team set up camp to film the vacation scenes involving the quartet of Frances, Bobbi, Melissa, and Nick. It seems that the villa scenes where Melissa and Nick holiday with friends were taped in St. George Court as the infinity pool and the scenic view over the island of Scedro look similar to the property. Apart from that, the production team spent a significant amount of time filming scenes where Frances, Bobbi, and Nick explore the island and have the time of their lives, in Stari Grad, which is one of Croatia’s oldest towns. Moreover, a few scenes were taped on Pascuka and Žukova beaches.

