Starring Bruce Willis and Tracy Morgan, ‘Cop Out’ is a cop action-comedy film that revolves around NYPD detective duo James “Jimmy” Monroe and Paul Hodges. After suspension, the clumsy pair finds themselves juggling with personal problems that threaten to make their life miserable. As the story unfolds, their clumsy and comical approach to serious issues somehow helps them deal with their life crisis. The cat and mouse chase sequences and the action can get anyone hooked from start to the very end. If you are wondering where the movie was filmed, you have come to the right place. Here’s everything you need to know.

Cop Out Filming Locations

‘Cop Out’ was filmed entirely in New York. The city is known as the media capital of the world and is a prominent filming location in North America. Since it is the second-largest television and film production city in the country, it attracts filmmakers from around the world. No wonder New York is the filming location of several popular films like ‘The Godfather,’ ‘The Avengers,’ ‘Goodfellas,’ ‘Spider-man,’ ‘Raging Bull,’ ‘The Usual Suspects,’ and ‘Men in Black.’

The shooting for ‘Cop Out’ began on June 2, 2009, and wrapped up more than two months later, on August 14, 2009. The filming was limited to two boroughs of New York. So, let’s get to know more about them!

Brooklyn, New York

The principal shooting for the film was done in Brooklyn, New York. Several key filming locations for ‘Cop Out’ include Colonial Road & 81st Street; Greenpoint; McGuinness Boulevard and Greenpoint Avenue, Kent Avenue; and Wythe Avenue & South 8th Street. Brooklyn has been the filming location of several cult classic films over the years. The long-list includes ‘Moonstruck,’ ‘Dog Day Afternoon,’ ‘Requiem for a Dream,’ ‘Goodfellas,’ and ‘The Dictator.’

As one of the most populated boroughs in the city, Brooklyn has emerged in recent decades as the hub of design, entrepreneurship, high technology, and start-up firms. The borough remains a sought-after filming location in America. Apart from employment opportunities in the filming industry, it also offers lucrative jobs in other sectors thanks to its entrepreneurship ecosystem.

Queens, New York

Filming for the ‘Cop Out’ was also done in the borough of Queens, New York. The shooting locations include Myrtle Avenue and Cypress Avenue (Ridgewood), and 5302 Metropolitan Avenue at Grandview Avenue in Flushing. The city has a diverse economy, and the borough offers employment opportunities in sectors such as transportation, construction, manufacturing, television, and film production. Prominent movies filmed in Queens include ‘Coming to America,’ ‘The Royal Tenenbaums,’ ‘Julie & Julia,’ ‘John Wick’ among many others.

