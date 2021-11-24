Where Was Hawkeye Filmed?

Set in post-Blip New York, Marvel’s superhero miniseries ‘Hawkeye’ follows the former avenger Clint Barton AKA Hawkeye, who is on a mission to spend a peaceful Christmas with his family. Barton’s plans are threatened when a pivotal presence from his turbulent past surfaces in his life. With the help of a prodigy superhero named Kate Bishop, Barton attempts to triumph over the dangers that ensue in the streets of New York.

Created by Jonathan Igla, the action show spectacularly blends its narrative with its stunning visual appeal. Barton and Bishop’s adventures are masterfully conceived to align with their surroundings, making one curious about the sites that set the backdrop of Hawkeye and his new wunderkind. On that note, let us share the filming locations of the miniseries with you!

Hawkeye Filming Locations

‘Hawkeye’ was filmed extensively in the USA, specifically in New York and Georgia, with reshoots done in Toronto, Ontario. The principal photography of the show commenced in December 2020 under the working title ‘Anchor Point’ and went on till April 21, 2021. The reshoots took place in September 2021. Now, let’s dive into the specific locations in detail!

New York City, New York

The filming of ‘Hawkeye’ chiefly took place in New York City, especially in Manhattan, one of the five boroughs of the city. The iconic Washington Square Park, one of the significant centers of cultural activities in the state, serves as a location for the show. The park is situated in the Greenwich Village neighborhood of Lower Manhattan. Midtown Manhattan, the home of famed establishments like the Empire State Building to the headquarters of the United Nations, also features in the show.

The filming also took place at the rink inside the Rockefeller Center. Hell’s Kitchen, a neighborhood in Midtown, also serves as one of the shooting sites. The Lower Manhattan neighborhood of East Village is another location where filming was done. Lotte New York Palace Hotel and Lunt-Fontanne Theatre in Midtown Manhattan also can be seen in the miniseries. Downtown Brooklyn is another notable filming location of the show, with lensing mainly taking place at Hoyt–Schermerhorn Streets subway station.

Atlanta, Georgia

The filming in Atlanta, the capital of the state of Georgia, predominantly took place at Tyler Perry Studios. The 330-acre production facility is owned by actor and filmmaker Tyler Perry. One of the largest studio setups in the US, the studio comprises 12 sound stages, 200 acres of green space, and a phenomenal backlot. The studio is located at 1 Tyler Perry Studios Way in the city of Atlanta. A portion of filming also took place at Peachtree Street.

Fayetteville, Georgia

A portion of filming also took place in Fayetteville at Trilith Studios. Located at 461 Sandy Creek Road, the studio situates south of Atlanta. The studio consists of 24 different stages for film and television production purposes, making it one of the best in business. The studio space also includes backlots, office spaces, and other production amenities of the highest standards.

Moreover, the studio is renowned for its association with Marvel Studios. Apart from ‘Hawkeye,’ the studio was part of the production of Marvel films like ‘Avengers: Endgame,’ ‘Captain America: Civil War,’ ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming,’ etc.

Canton, Georgia

The production team of ‘Hawkeye’ also filmed a few sequences in Canton, the county seat of Cherokee County in Georgia. The filming in the city took place at The Jones Building in the Downtown Canton. The establishment is a historical landmark in the city, owned and administered by the City of Canton. Considering its historical significance, the building attracts many tourists to the city.

Toronto, Ontario

The reshoots of the show took place in the city of Toronto in early September 2021. The city’s captivating cityscape and stylish outlook enable the city to stand in for any American city, attracting entertainment productions annually. Because of the whopping number of film and television projects working in the city, Toronto is nicknamed “Hollywood North,” along with Vancouver.

