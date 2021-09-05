In Ben Wheatley’s ambient horror flick ‘In the Earth,’ science and sorcery come together to create an eerie and ominous ambiance that is gripping and unsettling in equal parts. As a sprawling and delirious trip that goes out of hand in no time, the movie is also a slaughter to your visual and auditory receptors. The narrative follows feeble earth scientist Martin Lowery, who teams up with part ranger Alma to embark upon a journey to the monolithic center of a mystical forest.

The forest is apparently spirited with supernatural energy, but the humans who inhabit the jungle prove more horrific. In the end, the movie is an acute embodiment of the anxiety that comes with the spread of a global pandemic. Like the horrors of a pandemic, the horrors in the movie are hidden in the bosom of a merciless nature, which manifests in palpable forms later on. The acting is impeccable, and the editing is ethereal. The jungle setting, coupled with a folklore theme, prepares the viewer for the visceral horror. You may wonder about the locations where the film was shot, and in that case, allow us to take you to the places.

In The Earth Filming Locations

‘In The Earth’ was filmed in its entirety in and around the UK, especially in the Greater London area. Filming commenced in a tight 15-day long schedule in August 2020. Between high-profile projects like the ‘Rebecca’ remake slated for Netflix and the buzzing ‘Tomb Raider’ sequel, this was the director’s secret COVID-19 venture. Rook Films and Protagonist Pictures jointly produced the indie movie. The budget of the movie is kept decidedly low, while the overall production value is high. Let us now take you to the specific locations where the film was shot!

Keston Common, Greater London

The movie is set in an unnamed piece of forested land outside Bristol, which is apparently highly fertile. The shadowy and foggy jungle creates the perfect ambiance of slow-burning horror necessary for the cinematic story. The movie is a joint venture between the US and the UK, and most of the sequences were filmed on location in the Greater London area. The location becomes a character in the movie, and the scouting team had some difficulties finding the ideal place.

However, the director and his team stumbled upon an eerily beautiful mossy beech woods just an hour’s drive from Central London. The Park, named Keston Common, where the production crew filmed most of the scenes, is a 55-hectare natural reserve area. Located at Westerham Road in the London Borough of Bromley, the site is also an area of Special Scientific Interest, just like in the movie.

Read More: Best Occult Movies of All Time