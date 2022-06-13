Where Was In The Heat of the Night (1967) Filmed?

Famed director Norman Jewison helmed ‘In the Heat of the Night,’ a classic 1967 noir mystery drama that also offers weary laughter. The narrative borrows from the mystery novel of the same name by bestselling mystery fiction writer John Ball, as it takes the viewers to serene Sparta. However, you do not need to head to ancient times to find this Sparta, as it is an unincorporated county in the Chickasaw County of Mississippi. It chronicles the struggle of Bill Gillespie, a police detective from Philadelphia, as he plunges himself into a small town whodunit murder mystery.

As frustrated as Bill is, tangled up in the convoluted mystery, he must ask for help from reluctant veteran officer Virgil Tibbs. As one of the most iconic films of its genre segment, the movie has been deemed a cinema of lasting cultural significance. After bagging multiple awards and accolades, the movie still surprises film buffs with its racial concern. The score enhances the narrative, the direction is well-devised, and the supporting cast features great character actors. While the setting is the tight-knit Mississippi community, you must wonder where the movie was filmed. In that case, let us investigate further.

In the Heat of the Night Filming Locations

‘In the Heat of the Night’ was filmed in and around Illinois, Tennessee, and California. Although the movie is almost exclusively set in the small Mississippi township of Sparta, the cast and crew instead filmed most of the scenes in Illinois. The film had the good fortune to be the first Hollywood technicolor movie lit with proper consideration for a black person.

Initially, the heavy lighting in cinema would produce too much glare for the dark skin, failing to render the distinctive features articulately. Cinematographer Haskell Wexler, one of the most influential cinematographers in film history, came on board to work on the movie. At the same time, Paul Groesse, known for his works on classic Hollywood enterprises like ‘The Music Man,’ joined the team as the art director. Let us now take you to the specific locations where the movie was filmed.

Randolph County, Illinois

Most of the movie was filmed in the Randolph County of Illinois, especially in the cities of Sparta and Chester. There seems to be more than one Sparta in the country, and some of the filming locations in the city are distinguishable even today. The city stands in for its namesake Mississippi community in the movie. Almost all of the “Sparta” scenes were filmed here in the city. The production unit also headed to Chester, the county seat of the Randolph County, to capture some scenes. The Harvey Oberst chase scene was filmed in Chester and the exterior bridge scenes.

St. Claire County, Illinois

The production team ventured outside Sparta on multiple occasions, filming scenes in some lesser-known communities in the state. The opening railroad scene was filmed in Freeburg, a village in St. Claire County. The cast and crew also went to Belleville, the county seat of the St. Claire County and the seat of the now-defunct Belleville Township.

Tennessee

Jewison had some ideas about the Southern authority, and Poitier did not want to head south of the historic Mason-Dixon line that divides the Antebellum south from the north. However, after weighing the logistics, they decided to film some scenes in Tennessee. The crew visited Dyersburg, a city in Dyer County located in the northwestern region of Tennessee. The sequences unfolding in Endicott’s house were filmed on a property in the town. Furthermore, the cotton field scenes were also lensed in the area. Additional filming in the state took place in Union City, a serene township within Obion County.

Los Angeles, California

While the external scenes were almost exclusively filmed in Illinois and Tennessee, the crew headed to California to procure a studio facility. They went to Los Angeles, the iconic coastal metropolis in the homonymous valley. In Hollywood Tinseltown, the hunting ground of the cast and crew was Raleigh Studios Hollywood, a central movie production facility in the studio zone. Situated at 5300 Melrose Avenue East in Los Angeles, the vast movie studio has facilitated classic films and TV shows, from ‘Castle’ to ‘Straight Outta Compton.’

