Acclaimed horror director James Wan’s surprising and twisty horror thriller movie ‘Malignant’ shows a lot of promise. Annabelle Wallis delivers a commendable performance as Madison “Maddie” Mitchell, who is tormented by ghastly visions of murders. However, her woes worsen when she finds out that these visions are not from a dream world – they are rather palpable and visceral depictions of a diabolical reality. Since its premiere in 2021, the movie was received mostly positive reviews due to its brooding ambiance of horror and the refreshing twist at the end. Most of the movie unfolds in interior locations. If you are curious about where the movie was filmed, allow us to take you out on a journey.

Malignant Filming Locations

‘Malignant’ was filmed in locations in and around the US, especially California. Production commenced on September 24, 2019, and was wrapped up by December 8, 2019. Due to its state-of-the-art movie production district of Hollywood, lush locations, and availability of skilled technicians, directors from all over the world flock to the region to pursue their projects.

The $330-million annual film tax incentive program has been increased by the state government to $420-million, which can be availed by eligible film and television productions. With the boost in the recent budget, the directors have all the more reasons to film the projects in the state. Let us now take you to the specific locations where the movie was filmed!

Los Angeles, California

The entirety of the movie was filmed in various locations in and around Los Angeles, a sprawling metropolis in the titular valley of the State of California. The story is set in the city of Angels, and this is where the director chose to schedule filming.

The movie was filmed at a time before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the production team did not have to face much trouble finishing the production chores. The director and his team filmed the movie in a tight time window of two and a half months.

Due to the cutting-edge infrastructure and availability of locations that can be passed off as other US cities, Los Angeles is a destination preferred by many filmmakers. The lack of high-rises in some neighborhoods also works in the favor of filmmakers who seek to depict fictional places. From romance to horror to visions of dystopia, the mecca of cinematic productions has seen it all since its formative days in the early 20th century.

