Where Was Netflix’s Don’t Leave Filmed?

Directed by Ozan Açiktan, Netflix’s ‘Don’t Leave’ (originally titled ‘Kal’) is a romantic drama film that follows Semih who is taken aback when her girlfriend breaks up with him out of the blue. Puzzled about the entire situation, he sets out to find some answers about their relationship. Now, Semih’s entire life gets turned on its head as he is forced to confront something that he had managed to ignore until now.

The dramatic narrative is complemented by the impressive performances from a group of talented actors and actresses, including Burak Deniz, Dilan Çiçek Deniz, Ceyda Düvenci, Ersin Arici, and Sükran Ovali. The prominent theme of self-reflection as Semih doesn’t take the breakup as well as his ex, makes for an intriguing watch. Moreover, the transition in the landscape throughout the movie reflects the change in Semih’s life. Thus, it is natural for you to wonder where ‘Don’t Leave’ was shot. In that case, allow us to fill you in on all the details about the same!

Don’t Leave Filming Locations

‘Don’t Leave’ was filmed in its entirety in Turkey, particularly in Adana. The principal photography for the drama film seemingly commenced in February 2022 and wrapped up in a month or so, in March of the same year. Situated in Western Asia, Turkey is a transcontinental country that is known to be a regional power and a newly industrialized country. So, without much ado, let us take you through all the specific sites that make an appearance in the Netflix movie!

Adana, Turkey

Most of the pivotal sequences for ‘Don’t Leave’ were lensed in and around Adana, a major city in and the administrative seat of Turkey’s Adana Province. From the looks of it, the filming unit set up camp at various sites across the city to record different scenes against suitable backdrops. Located on the Seyhan River, Adana is considered a significant center for several sectors, including healthcare, regional trade, public and private services, logistics, and agriculture.

Adana is home to a number of museums and galleries, such as the Adana Ethnography Museum, Misis Mosaic Museum, Adana Archaeological Museum, Atatürk Museum, Karacaoğlan Museum of Literature, Adana Museum of Cinema, and the Yeşiloba Martyrs’ Museum, to name a few. Apart from tourists, the city is frequented by several filmmakers as well. As a matter of fact, Adana has hosted the production of a number of different kinds of movies and TV shows. Some of the notable ones are ‘Skyfall,’ ‘The Mountain II,’ ‘Muslum,’ ‘The Pigeon,’ ‘Ramo,’ and ‘Sokagin Çocuklari.’

