Where Was Netflix’s Nowhere Filmed?

The Albert Pintó directorial, ‘Nowhere,’ is a Spanish thriller drama movie that focuses on the plight of a young pregnant woman named Mia who suffers from the consequences of living in a totalitarian country at war. In order to keep the life of her unborn child safe and secure from the perils, she decides to flee by hiding inside a maritime container aboard a cargo ship. But in the process, she gets separated from her partner Nico.

While Mia is at sea and in the container on the ship, a violent storm breaks out, causing her shipping container to fall overboard. Now stranded and lost in the open waters, she is forced to give birth as well as fight to survive, not just for herself but also for her newborn child. Featuring impressive performances from a group of talented actors, including Anna Castillo, Tamar Novas, Tony Corvillo, Mariam Torres, Irina Bravo, and Victoria Teijeiro, the movie’s immersive visuals and interesting backdrops are bound to spark curiosity among the viewers regarding the actual filming sites of ‘Nowhere.’ If you are in the same boat, allow us to fill you in on all the details!

Nowhere Filming Locations

‘Nowhere’ was filmed in its entirety in Spain, especially in and around the province of Tarragona. The principal photography for the survival movie got underway in the spring of 2023 and wrapped up in May of the same year. So, without further ado, allow us to take you through all the specific shooting sites that make an appearance in the Netflix film!

Tarragona, Spain

A major chunk of ‘Nowhere’ was lensed in the province of Tarragona, which is located in the southern part of the autonomous community of Spain’s Catalonia. Bordered by the Mediterranean Sea, Tarragona offers a picturesque view of the open waters, which is not just pacifying and pleasing to the eyes, but also ideal for a production like ‘Nowhere,’ which is predominantly based in the water. In particular, the port of Tarragona and the surrounding areas were turned into film sets as several pivotal sequences were taped on location.

In order to portray Tarragona as a totalitarian country, the filming unit redecorated a number of streets and neighborhoods of the province. As far as the container scenes involving the protagonist are concerned, they were seemingly recorded inside a constructed set on a sound stage of one of the film studios located in and around the province of Tarragona. On the other hand, the aerial and exterior shots of the shipping container floating in the middle of the open waters were supposedly taken somewhere on the Mediterranean Sea.

Being home to numerous World Heritage Sites, the province is considered a tourist destination. The Ferreres Aqueduct, Calafell, Cambrils, La Pineda and nearby Vila-Seca, Salou, the Cistercian monastery of Poblet in the comarca of Conca de Barberà, the Santes Creus, in the municipality of Aiguamúrcia, and Vallbona de les Monges are some of the many cultural landmarks that might be featured in the Netflix production.

