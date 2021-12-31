Where Was Stay Close Filmed?

Based on the eponymous novel by Harlan Coben, Netflix’s British show ‘Stay Close’ follows a mother, a former documentary photographer, and a detective, whose comfortable lives take a turn for the worse when a person from the past returns to deliver startling news. Directed by Daniel O’Hara, the crime show progresses through their attempts to untangle their past from the present while dealing with a menace that looms in the air. Since the gritty miniseries was filmed in a wide variety of locations that range from scenic beaches to engrossing woods, viewers must be wondering where these sites are located. Let’s find out!

Stay Close Filming Locations

’Stay Close’ was filmed in its entirety in England, specifically in Manchester, Blackpool, and several other regions in North West England. The principal photography commenced on February 18, 2021, and wrapped on July 30, 2021. Now, let’s dive into the specific locations in detail.

Greater Manchester, England

The filming of ‘Stay Close’ in Greater Manchester chiefly took place in Manchester. Impossible Manchester, a stunning bar located at 36 Peter Street, is used as the interior of the nightclub Vipers in the show. Out of the three floors, the crew used the subterranean floor for filming. The scenes that feature Ray’s studio were filmed in the market town of Ashton-under-Lyne, situated on the north bank of the River Tame. Hale and Bowdon serve as Greater Manchester locations as well.

Didsbury, a suburban area of Manchester on the north bank of the River Mersey, serves as a significant location. Megan Shaw/Cassie and Sarah Green’s houses are located in the region. However, the scenes that feature Sarah Green’s basement were filmed in an old Liberal club in Whalley Range. The Northern Lawn Tennis Club in West Didsbury also seemingly features in the show. Dave Shaw’s stag do was filmed in The Edwardian, a luxury hotel located at Peter Street. Filming also reportedly took place at the Printworks for pub sequences.

Blackpool, England

The coastal scenes in the show were predominantly filmed in the town of Blackpool, located in the ceremonial county of Lancashire. The town also serves as the location of the Mardi Gras and Bar Mitzvah scenes. The scenic coast and the wooden piers make Blackpool a captivating seaside location for filming.

Other Locations in North West England

The filming of the show also took place in Morecambe, a seaside town on the southern coast of Morecambe Bay. The scenes that feature Lorraine Griggs’ flat were filmed in the town. The enchanting view from the flat is of Morecambe Bay. The Dream sculpture is situated in Sutton Manor, in the town of St Helens. The exterior shots of Vipers were filmed in Formby, a town in the Metropolitan Borough of Sefton in Merseyside. The crew also filmed on the beaches in Formby, capturing the astonishing sand dunes.

An old rectory in Ormskirk, a market town in the West Lancashire, was used to film the portions that feature Dave’s mother’s care home. A private lake in Nunsmere also serves as a location. The crew utilized a private farm in Chorley, a town in Lancashire, to film the woods. The search for a location that had ruins ended in Chorley, which is renowned for natural attractions. The spectacular Silver Jubilee Bridge in Runcorn, a cottage in Knowsley Park near Prescot, and Great Sankey Neighbourhood Hub in Warrington serve as locations as well.

