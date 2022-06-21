Where was The Mist (2007) Filmed?

The 2007 horror thriller ‘The Mist’ is based on Stephen King’s 1980 novella of the same name and written and directed for screen by Frank Darabont. In fact, Darabont even made some changes to the ending (with the author’s approval) to make the screen adaptation darker.

The story revolves around a small town where a severe thunderstorm leaves the residents without power. Gathered at the local supermarket to pick up supplies, they are ambushed by a mysterious mist that lets loose vicious monsters. However, equally dangerous are the characters’ own fears that threaten to set them against each other. The film’s ominous backdrop plays an important role in its sinister aesthetic so let’s take a look at where ‘The Mist’ was filmed.

The Mist Filming Locations

‘The Mist’ is set in the small town of Bridgton, Maine, but was almost entirely shot in Louisiana. Principal photography began in February 2007, and multiple locations across a few towns, as well as soundstage and studio facilities, were used to bring the story to life. In fact, a few local Louisiana brands, like Zapp’s potato chips, appear in the film.

Frank Darabont also worked with production designers to give the film a historically ambivalent time setting, making it a mix of modern and vintage aspects. Let’s take a closer look at the specific locations that were used in the production.

Shreveport, Louisiana.

Filming kicked off at StageWorks of Louisiana, a soundstage and studio facility located at 400 Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway in the city of Shreveport. The shots from the beginning of the film that feature the exterior of a house were also filmed in Shreveport.

The production reportedly used over 100 local extras from the city, with about 60 of them becoming extended members of the film’s cast.

Interestingly, the firetrucks seen early in the film feature Caddo Parish insignias, meaning they are part of the Louisiana force. This could be a mistake in filming since the story is set in Maine.

Vivian, Louisiana

Another major filming location is the town of Vivian in Louisiana. The production team spent a significant period of time filming here. The story centers around a group of people who take shelter in a supermarket as they try and survive the bloodthirsty creatures of the ominous mist.

The supermarket used for filming these scenes is Tom’s Market (now closed) on 212 North Pine Street, Vivian. Though some of the interior scenes of the supermarket were likely filmed in the studio, exterior shots were lensed on location in Vivian.

Minden, Louisiana

The production also spent time filming in the small city of Minden, in Webster Parish, Louisiana. Camp Minden, a 15,000-acre training center that also housed the facility known as the Louisiana Military Ammunition Plant, was used as a filming location. Camp Minden is located about 18 miles east of Shreveport on Camp Street. Incidentally, ‘Harold and Kumar Escape From Guantanamo Bay’ was also filmed there the same year.

Atlanta, Texas

A few locations in Atlanta, a city in Cass County, Texas, were also reportedly used in the production. The city is relatively small, and parts of it could have been used for lensing establishing shots of the film’s setting.

Read More: Best Horror Movie Villains of All Time