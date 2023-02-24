Where Was The Reading Filmed?

Written and directed by Courtney Glaude, ‘BET+’s ‘The Reading’ is a horror thriller movie that follows Emma Leeden, who publishes a new book titled ‘Invasion.’ In it, she details all about the home invasion that she went through and the resultant loss of her family. Still trying hard to cope with the loss and trauma, Emma decides to promote her book and appeal to the readers by organizing a reading led by a 19-year-old psychic named Sky Brown and her team in her fortified home.

However, given Sky’s natural connection to the spirit world, she gets possessed during the reading and starts terrorizing everyone in the house. While the terrifying narrative keeps the viewers on the edge of their seats and gives them goosebumps, the use of some exciting locations, including Emma’s house where the invasion and reading take place, makes one wonder where ‘The Reading’ was shot. Well, if you are one such curious soul, we have you covered!

The Reading Filming Locations

‘The Reading’ was filmed in Texas, mainly in Houston. The principal photography for the Mo’Nique starrer reportedly commenced in early December 2020 and wrapped up in about a couple of weeks in the same month. So, let’s not waste any time and dive right into all the specific sites that feature in the BET+ movie!

Houston, Texas

All the pivotal sequences for ‘The Reading’ were lensed in and around Houston, the most populous city in Texas and the Southern United States. From what we can gather, the cast and crew seemingly traveled across the city to tape different interior and exterior scenes against suitable backdrops. For instance, during the production schedule, they were spotted recording several key portions for the movie in Chapman & Kirby at 2118 Lamar Street, Suite 100. In addition, the scenes involving Emma’s house were possibly shot inside an actual residential property in and around the city.

Also known as Space City, many sectors drive Houston’s economy, and tourism is a significant part of it. The city houses numerous landmarks and attractions that are popular among visitors and locals. Some are the Downtown Aquarium, the Galleria, Old Market Square, Space Center Houston, Sam Houston Race Park, Memorial Park, the Houston Museum of Natural Science, and the Lee and Joe Jamail Skatepark.

