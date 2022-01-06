Where Was The Wasteland Filmed?

Netflix’s ‘The Wasteland,’ also known as ‘The Beast,’ ‘La Bestia,’ and ‘El Páramo,’ is a horror film set in the 19th Century. In particular, it focuses on the plight of Lucía (Inma Cuesta), her husband Salvador (Roberto Álamo), and their son Diego (Asier Flores). Soon, a terrifying evil entity that feeds on fear becomes a threat to this small and lonesome family living in an isolated shack.

Directed by David Casademunt, the period drama features a massive and melancholic moorland as its backdrop, which beautifully and harrowingly highlights the family’s secluded life and exposure to danger. Under greyish skies and amidst dried grass and decaying animal corpses, the evil creature looms menacingly. Thus, many are curious about where this deeply unnerving Spanish-language movie was filmed. Well, we’ve got you covered. Here’s everything you need to know about ‘The Wasteland’ filming locations.

The Wasteland Filming Locations

‘The Wasteland’ is set in a 19th Century Spanish moorland and focuses in and around the family’s dilapidated shack. According to reports, filming commenced in January/February 2021 and concluded sometime between March-July 2021. The film has been appreciated for its sinister and visually striking setting, which fantastically represents the thoughts and fears of Lucía and her family. Well, let’s go ahead and take a closer look at this horror movie’s filming locations!

Teruel, Spain

‘The Wasteland’ was filmed in Teruel, Spain. Located in the Aragon region of eastern Spain, Teruel is a high-altitude city and the capital of the province of the same name. In particular, the city is known for its historical, religious, and Mudéjar-style architectural sites. It is also quite secluded and is one of the least populated provincial capitals in the country.

Thus, it is understandable why Teruel was selected as the filming site for the Casademunt directorial. Teruel is known for its harsh semi-arid climate and is surrounded by large swathes of dry grassy land and rock formations. Thus, its vast moorlands act as the ideal backdrop for the story of a 19th Century family living in a wooden shack in the middle of nowhere.

In fact, the production team had to brave the region’s extreme weather and film in intensely cold conditions, particularly because Storm Filomena hit several parts of the country in January 2021. Filming also took place in the sparsely populated municipalities of Blancas and Villarquemado, which are located within the city. Additionally, according to reports, Laguna de Gallocanta — a lake shared by the provinces of Teruel and Zaragoza — and Laguna del Cañizar too served as important filming sites.

All in all, Teruel, Spain, acted as the perfect filming site for ‘The Wasteland.’ Indeed, the moorlands of the city effectively portray the ominous nature of the barren lands that surround Lucía and her family’s impoverished home, located far away from civilization. The horror element of the film is amplified when it becomes obvious that the landscape and natural elements are unyielding, unhelpful, and guarantee no safety against the evil creature closing in on Lucía and Diego.

Read More: Best Scary Movies on Netflix Right Now