Where Was When Calls the Heart Season 9 Filmed?

Inspired by the eponymous novel by Janette Oke, Michael Landon Jr. developed and created ‘When Calls the Heart’, a family drama series that revolves around a young teacher named Elizabeth Thatcher (Erin Krakow) and how her life changes dramatically as she migrates away from her wealthy family to a small town called Hope Valley. However, in the process, she is able to make friends with quite a few like-minded people who help her out as she makes a place for herself in the village. The drama series is set in the early 20th century in a village setting that uses vintage imagery and backdrops to portray the time period it is set in, making the viewers curious about the filming locations used in the series. Are you one of those curious people? Well, in that case, we have got you covered!

When Calls the Heart Season 9 Filming Locations

Much like the rest of its installments, ‘When Calls the Heart’ season 9 was also filmed in British Columbia, Canada. The diversity of nature that this Canadian province offers, such as the sandy beaches, the dense forests, snow-capped mountains, and rocky coastlines, makes for a mesmerizing and panoramic location that is perfect for filming a series such as this. The principal photography for the ninth season commenced on July 21, 2021, and concluded in the second week of November. If you want a detailed account of specific filming locations, here is all the information about the same!

Langley, British Columbia

A majority of the scenes for ‘When Calls the Heart’ season 9 were shot at the Jamestown Movie Set, located in Langley, British Columbia. Jamestown Movie Set, which doubles up as the village of Hope Valley portrayed in the series, is situated on an expansive piece of land called the MacInnes Farms. It is a mere half-hour drive from the city of Vancouver, making it quite convenient for the cast and crew members to find lodgings nearby. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there were some strict restrictions employed for health and safety purposes during the filming of the ninth season.

Erin Krakow, star and one of the executive producers of the show, seemed excited and had a few words to say regarding the commencement of the filming and what the fans or “Hearties” can expect from the next installment. She told ET, “We couldn’t be more excited to begin shooting season 9 of ‘When Calls the Heart.’ It’s a wonderful feeling being back on set with the amazing cast and crew. There are a lot more stories to tell this season and thanks to the talented writing staff, there will be more drama, adventure, and romance and we can’t wait for our fans to see what Hope Valley has in store.”

Over the years of MacInnes Farm’s existence, it has been one of the most preferred shooting locations in British Columbia. It was back in 2005 when the MacInnes’s put their foot in the movie biz by allowing the site to be used for the production of ‘Scary Movie 4.’ Ever since then, the Farm has featured in many more movies and TV series including ‘Once Upon a Time,’ and ‘Timeless.’

