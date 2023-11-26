Where to Stream Faraway Downs? Hulu and VOD Options Explored

An extended version of the 2008 epic drama film ‘Australia,’ ‘Faraway Downs’ is a period drama series that revolves around an English aristocrat who visits an owned ranch to sell it, but along the way she meets with certain complications and a drover who helps her protect the land. With Hugh Jackman and Nicole Kidman in starring roles, the show also features other talented actors in supporting roles, including David Wenham, Bryan Brown, Jack Thompson, and Tony Barry. Since it is a re-imagination of ‘Australia’ and due to its intriguing tale, many of you might be eager to learn more about this series.

What is Faraway Downs About?

The plot revolves around a million-acre cattle ranch called Faraway Downs in the Australian Outback whose owner is an English aristocrat named Lady Sarah Ashley, who wishes to sell it. After the passing of her husband, an Australian cattle baron, King Carney, attempts to snatch away the land from her. In resistance to his efforts, she reluctantly lets a cattle drover help her out and protect her ranch. A love affair between the aristocrat and the drover ensues as they are accompanied by a mysterious bi-racial Indigenous Australian child. Now that your interest has peaked, here are all the ways you can watch the series yourself!

Is Faraway Downs on Netflix?

No, ‘Faraway Downs’ is not available for streaming on Netflix. However, the streaming giant includes several other alternatives you may enjoy, such as ‘Godless.’

Is Faraway Downs on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers have a reason to rejoice as ‘Faraway Downs’ is exclusively available for streaming on the platform. You can catch all the episodes right here!

Is Faraway Downs on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime subscribers will have to look for ‘Faraway Downs’ on other platforms as it is not a part of the streaming giant’s expansive collection of movies and TV shows. Alternatively, you can always tune into similar shows that the streamer houses. We recommend you watch ‘Poldark.’

Is Faraway Downs on HBO Max?

HBO Max doesn’t house ‘Faraway Downs’ in its vast library but don’t let it stop you from checking out other alternatives on the platform, such as ‘The Gilded Age‘ and ‘Deadwood.’

Where to Watch Faraway Downs Online?

Apart from Hulu, ‘Faraway Downs’ is not available on any other digital platform, be it for streaming or purchasing. Thus, we suggest you subscribe to the said streaming platform in order to get access to all the episodes of the show and the rest of the streamer’s content.

