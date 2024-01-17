Where to Stream Next Goal Wins? Exploring All VOD Options

Adapted from the 2014 eponymous documentary by Mike Brett and Steve Jamison, ‘Next Goal Wins’ is a biographical sports movie that chronicles the triumphant journey of Dutch American football coach Thomas Rongen who manages to coach one of the weakest soccer teams in the world and produces some inspirational underdog performances in the 2014 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Co-written and helmed by Taika Waititi, the soccer-based film is led by Michael Fassbender, accompanied by Oscar Kightley, Kaimana, David Fane, Rachel House, Beulah Koale, Will Arnett, and Elisabeth Moss. Receiving mostly positive reviews upon its premiere, it is bound to spark an interest in fans of soccer as well as inspirational tales.

What is Next Goal Wins About?

The plot follows a maverick football coach named Thomas Rongen who has a couple of deals on the table — get sacked or accept the impossible task of coaching the American Samoa national team and turning them into a competitive team for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers. After choosing the latter, he is determined to instill hope in the team through his unconventional coaching methods as they prepare to compete in the qualifiers. How does the team fare? To know all about it, you have to watch the movie yourself; and here are all the ways you can do so!

Is Next Goal Wins on Netflix?

Although Netflix consists of an expansive collection of movies and TV shows on its platform, it does not house ‘Next Goal Wins.’ But the streaming giant more than makes up for it by granting you access to some excellent alternatives, such as ‘Hustle‘ and ‘Home Team.’

Is Next Goal Wins on HBO Max?

HBO Max subscribers will have to look for ‘Next Goal Wins’ on other platforms as it is not a part of the streamer’s library. Instead of getting disappointed, you can turn to some similar inspirational sports-based movies, like ‘King Richard‘ and ‘La Foquita: El 10 de la calle.’

Is Next Goal Wins on Hulu?

No, Hulu doesn’t include ‘Next Goal Wins’ in its massive content catalog. However, subscribers have the option to tune into similar movies, including ‘The Waterboy.’

Is Next Goal Wins on Amazon Prime?

Although ‘Next Goal Wins’ is not a part of Amazon Prime Video’s regular offering, you have the option of purchasing the sports film on the streaming giant. You can get more information about it by heading over here! Meanwhile, you can make the most of your subscription by checking out other alternatives that the streamer houses, such as ‘Champions‘ and ‘Chak De India.’

Where to Watch Next Goal Wins Online?

‘Next Goal Wins’ has been released in theaters as well as on Vudu, AMC on Demand, iTunes, Google Play, YouTube, and Microsoft Store. But if you wish to watch the biographical sports drama film on the big screen, you are more than welcome to check out show timings and book tickets on the movie’s official website and Fandango.

Read More: Next Goal Wins: Here Are All the Filming Locations