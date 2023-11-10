Where to Stream The Curse? Paramount+ and Prime Options Explored

‘The Curse’ is a comedy-drama series that stars Nathan Fielder and Academy Award winner Emma Stone who portray a newly married couple. They become part of a reality show while trying to bring positive changes in their community. Co-created by Nathan Fielder and Benny Safdie, the show opened to mostly positive reviews from critics, upon its premiere. While tackling realistic marital issues through the two main characters, it also works as a satire on the feel-good reality shows and how things might be completely different when the cameras aren’t rolling. Since it has a tendency to make the audience laugh out loud and squirm at the same time, it is understandable if you wish to learn more about it.

What is The Curse About?

Set in New Mexico, the newlywed couple, Asher and Whitney Siegel, has a vision of eco-conscious housing for their small community in Española, New Mexico, but they struggle to turn it into reality. Things get all the more complicated for the couple when a TV producer named Dougie sees potential in their story and tries to take advantage of the situation by featuring them in a problematic new HGTV show, ‘Flipanthropy.’ As time passes by and the production of the reality show reaches its final stage, they often find themselves in an ethically gray zone while they struggle to keep their marriage and love for each other intact.

Is The Curse on Netflix?

Netflix subscribers might be disappointed to know that ‘The Curse’ is not available on the platform. Instead, you can turn to other entertaining alternatives on the streaming giant, such as ‘Love‘ and ‘White Gold.’

Is The Curse on HBO Max?

No, HBO Max doesn’t house ‘The Curse’ in its extensive content catalog. However, don’t let it stop you from checking out some similar shows that the streamer offers, including ‘Larry David: Curb Your Enthusiasm‘ and ‘Rehearsal.’

Is The Curse on Hulu?

Although ‘The Curse’ is not a part of Hulu’s regular offering, you can get access to it by including the Showtime add-on to your current plan. To get more information about the same, you can head over here. Meanwhile, you can still make the most of your regular subscription by tuning into other alternatives that the streamer houses, like ‘Reboot.’

Is The Curse on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers may have to look for ‘The Curse’ on other platforms as it is not a part of the streamer’s massive library. Alternatively, you can appease your hunger for comedies by turning to shows along similar lines, such as ‘The Boys.’ Although it is primarily a satire on the superhero world, it mirrors the harsh reality of the personalities that people tend to admire, which is what ‘The Curse’ also showcases.

Where to Watch The Curse Online?

‘The Curse’ has been released on Showtime and Paramount+. So, if you wish to catch all the episodes of the dramatic comedy show, we suggest you subscribe to either of these platforms.

