White Chicks: Does Baby the Dog Die?

In Marlon and Shawn Wayan’s ‘White Chicks,’ we see two black male FBI officers, Marcus and Kevin, impersonate two white women, Tiffany and Brittany, in an attempt to stop their kidnapping and find the culprit. Of course, things weren’t supposed to happen this way. A small accident at the beginning of the mission makes the women unable to attend the last social event of the season, and they refuse to leave their room. So, Kevin and Marcus find a way to turn themselves into Brittany and Tiffany and take their place for the weekend. The only irreplaceable aspect here is the girls’ dog, Baby. Considering all the dangerous things the FBI officers have to handle, one can’t help but wonder if something bad happened to the dog. SPOILERS AHEAD

Baby, the Dog, Survives the Events of White Chicks

When Brittany and Tiffany are introduced to the audience, one of the standout aspects about them is their dog, Baby, whom they always carry with them. Baby is prioritized above everything else. So when the time comes to get in the car, Marcus finds that the dog has taken a shotgun, and he will have to ride in the back of the car, stuffed with the luggage, while the dog enjoys the ride. During the journey, Tiffany asks Kevin to open the window for Baby, who needs air.

This turns out to be a bad decision because the poor dog does not have a seatbelt or safety on, so when the car takes sharp turns, the dog is flung out of its seat and goes out the window. It would have fallen out, but Kevin gets hold of its rein, preventing the dog from falling into the middle of the street and dying. But hanging from the side of the car proves even more dangerous as several vehicles go past them, and Baby is almost crushed several times. In the end, Kevin loses control of the car, and it crashes, but Baby and everyone else survive with minor cuts and bruises.

When Kevin and Marcus turn into Brittany and Tiffany, they take Baby with them because they know the ensemble would be incomplete without the dog. Interestingly, Baby also takes to them like its owners and is not just friendly with them but also seems to become protective of them. Marcus, as Tiffany, carries Baby with him almost everywhere, especially on his date with Latrell. The dog’s presence proves fruitful when Latrell tries to touch Marcus/Tiffany inappropriately, and the dog almost bites his hand.

While Baby may be a side character, she has quite a presence in the film and is just as, if not more, sassy as her humans. She senses danger and acts accordingly, proving just how smart she is. In the end, when the kidnapping plot is foiled and the culprit is brought to justice, the real Brittany and Tiffany return to claim their lives from Marcus and Kevin. They are reunited with Baby, and the last time we see the dog is when the girls go back to life as usual.

