White Chicks: Is Bella Ristorante a Real Italian Restaurant in the Hamptons?

Shawn and Marlon Wayans take on the role of two heiresses in ‘White Chicks’ to foil a kidnapping plot in the Hamptons. The 2004 movie follows their characters, Kevin and Marcus Copeland, who are FBI agents who are charged with keeping Brittany and Tiffany Wilson safe. After a series of unexpected events, the men have no choice but to dress up like Brittany and Tiffany and attend the last event of the social season in the Hamptons. They also have to figure out who wants to kidnap the girls and why. The story takes Kevin and Marcus on a roller coaster ride, and they visit several new places in the Hamptons. One of those places is the Bella Ristorante.

The Restaurant is Fictional But Crucial to the Film’s Plot

The story of ‘White Chicks’ takes place over a weekend in the Hamptons. However, the film itself was filmed majorly in British Columbia, Canada. The cast and crew employed several locations, mainly around Chilliwack and Victoria, to recreate the Hamptons for the movie. To complete the look, several scenes were also lensed in the real Hamptons, but they were majorly establishing shots or otherwise. The Bella Ristorante featured in the movie is not a real place. The crew used different places to get the exterior and the interior, both of which were filmed in locations across British Columbia. The ones hoping to find this place in the Hamptons, or otherwise, will be disappointed.

The Bella Ristorante comes into the picture in the second half of the film when Marcus, posing as Tiffany, has to go on a date with Latrell Spencer, who won a date with her in a charity bidding. Marcus did not want to do it mainly because he felt extremely uncomfortable around Latrell, who seemed too much into him. His obsession with only dating white girls also played a part in exacerbating the weirdness of the situation. Marcus is scared that Latrell might want to take things a bit too far, which might blow his cover.

The restaurant scene is highly entertaining, primarily because of Marcus’ efforts to make Tiffany come across as an extremely unhygienic and untoward person, in the hopes that his actions will kill any interest that Latrell has in Tiffany. It is even funnier when we see Latrell become even more enamored with him because he thinks he can bring out his own weirdness in front of this girl who is not ashamed or being weird herself. The back and forth is extremely interesting to watch and makes it one of the standout scenes of the movie.

Read More: Best R-Rated Comedy Movies of All Time